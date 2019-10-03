Tracy 244, Lincoln 260
Tuesday, Brookside Country Club, Stockton, par 36
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 39. Hayden Andrade, 46. Lily Backster, 52. Vanessa Lang, 53. Savannah Alejandro, 54. Emerson Frerichs, 58.
Valley Oak League Tournament No. 2
Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 73
Team scoring—Oakdale 448, East Union 476, Kimball 525, Manteca 583, Sierra 600, Central Catholic 605, Weston Ranch NS.
Kimball—Rachel Maxfield, 92. Lovi Vakalahi, 101. Sarah Perdue, 109. Jordan Claire, 110. Maddie Nielsen, 113. Mari Tsirelas, 124.
