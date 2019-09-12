Tokay 231, Tracy 249
Tuesday, Micke Grove Golf Links, par 36
Tracy - Kelsey Bas 41, Lily Backster 45, Hayden Andrade 53, Vanessa Lang 54, Emerson Freirichs 56, Micaela Martinez 65.
Tracy 286, Edison 311
Sept. 5, Tracy Golf and Country Club
Tracy – Hayden Andrade 52, Emerson Freirichs 55, Vanessa Lang 59, Taylor Lynne 60, Kelli 60, Micaela Martinez 61.
