Tracy High senior Kelsey Bas placed third as an individual and the Tracy High girls golf team placed fifth at the Yellowjacket Invitational, hosted by Hilmar High on Monday at Diablo Grande Golf & Country Club in Patterson.
Bas shot 75 on the par-72 course, contributing to the Bulldogs’ team score of 382. She was outscored only by Lincoln High’s Lauren Graces (72) and Granada High’s Jordan Briggs (73). Oakdale High was the team champion with a score of 321.
The tournament is the final competition for the Bulldog team before they get into Tri-City Athletic League play this week.
Yellowjacket Invitational
Monday, Diablo Grande Golf and Country Club, par 72
Team scoring—Oakdale 321, Ripon 333, Granada 342, Lincoln 379, Tracy 382, Hughson 391, Escalon 399, Hilmar 419, Livingston 456, Merced 461, Waterford 469, Summerville 473, Buhach Colony NS, El Capitan NS.
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 75. Hayden Andrade, 87. Emerson Frerichs, 110. Micaela Martinez, 110. Vanessa Long, 118.
Oakdale 207, Kimball 293
Sept. 5, Oakdale Golf and Country Club, par 36
Kimball—Sarah Perdue, 55. Madison Nielsen, 55. Lovi Vakalahi, 56. Mari Tsirelas, 60. Jordan Claire, 67. Elle Tanjuakio, 67.
