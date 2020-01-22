Tracy 6, Lodi 1
The Tracy High girls have kept up their winning streak with just one game to go before they complete the first half of the Tri-City Athletic League season.
The Bulldogs’ 6-1 win at home against Lodi kept Tracy (10-0-0, 6-0-0 TCAL) at the top of the league standings, with a Thursday night matchup at St. Mary’s High in Stockton to determine if Tracy will maintain sole possession of first place.
Tracy coach Nate Perry said that defense has been the key for the Tracy team all year, and Tuesday’s game was no exception. Of the seven goals scored against the Bulldogs this season, only two were on offensive attacks. The other five have been on penalty kicks or free kicks, including Lodi’s second-half goal on a free kick Tuesday.
Senior Jaden Hall scored Tracy’s first goal in the sixth minute with an assist from sophomore Ashleigh Garcia. Junior Allison Rickman scored in the 29th minute off a pass from junior Hana Shaghasi, and freshman Katie Strong scored two minutes later with an assist from Mysha Mamsa, putting Tracy up 3-0 at the half.
Lodi scored on a free kick 11 minutes into the second half, and Tracy answered right away when Strong scored with an assist from Garcia. Strong completed the hat trick in the 57th minute with an assist from Hall, and sophomore Bailey Gualco scored a minute later after a pass from Strong.
