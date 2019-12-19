Tracy 6, Bear Creek 1
Tracy High’s girls (6-0) hosted Bear Creek of Stockton on Tuesday in Wayne Schneider Stadium, taking a 6-1 win in their last contest before Tri-City Athletic League play begins in January.
Tracy held a 3-0 lead at the half. Junior Trinity Sandridge scored first with an assist from freshman Savannah Cordero. Freshman Katie Strong scored two more first half goals with assists from Cordero and junior Madeline Mannina. Sophomore Bailey Gualco scored two goals for Tracy in the second half, and Strong scored her third goal with an assist from sophomore Ashleigh Garcia.
Delta Charter 3, Stone Ridge Christian 2
The Dragons hosted Stone Ridge Christian High on Tuesday and finished with a 3-2 win. Sophomore Leslie Mangskau recorded a hat trick with one goal in the first half and two in the second half.
Sierra 1, Kimball 0
The Jaguars played a tightly contested match against Sierra High at home on Wednesday.
The game was scoreless at the half, and Sierra broke through up the middle for a one-on-one shot against Kimball sophomore goalie Jordan Claire, who also had six saves for the night.
Kimball had a breakaway opportunity in the second half, but the Sierra goalkeeper made the stop.
Kimball 7, Weston Ranch 0
The Kimball Jaguars opened Valley Oak League play on Monday on a soggy, slippery field at Weston Ranch High in Stockton.
The Jaguars (6-4-0, 1-0-0 VOL) controlled the game from the start and held a 5-0 lead at the half.
Seniors Danya Gonzalez and Sarah Perdue scored two goals each, and senior Fayth Hinojosa and sophomores Elissa Giuliacci and Mariya Hinojosa each scored a goal. Senior goalie Madison Rodriguez had one save.
Millennium 7, Hughes Academy 0
The Millennium girls dominated their game against visiting Hughes Academy on Tuesday, taking a 5-0 lead in the first half and scoring two more goals in the second half.
Sophomore Amelie Becker scored two goals for the Falcons, and seniors Amber Cook and McKenzie Ardenyi, sophomores Sydney Skaggs and Isabella Richmond, and freshman Tina Canas also scored.
