Ripon Christian Tournament
The Millennium girls went 1-2 at the Ripon Christian Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The Falcons opened with a 5-0 loss to Lincoln High on Friday. That same day, junior Alyssa Garza scored Millennium’s only goal in the team’s 2-1 loss to Ripon Christian.
Millennium finished with a win on penalty kicks Saturday against Los Banos. Senior McKenzie Ardenyi scored for Millennium as the teams tied 1-1 in regulation, and Millennium beat Los Banos 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout to break the tie. Junior Paige Faaborg, senior Karina Zepeda, senior Amber Cook and Ardenyi all made their shots.
Delta Charter High also competed at the tournament, going 2-1. The Dragons opened with a 2-1 loss to Oakmont and then beat Hilmar 6-1 and defeated Atwater 2-1.
