Millennium 4, Rio Vista 0
The Millennium girls soccer team traveled to Rio Vista High for a non-league contest on Wednesday and came away with a 4-0 victory.
Senior McKenzie Ardenyi scored three goals for the Falcons (5-5-1, 3-1-0 Central California Athletic Alliance), and junior Alyssa Garza also scored a goal.
Millennium 4, Stone Ridge Christian 0
The Falcons moved up in the Central California Athletic Alliance standings with their 4-0 win over Stone Ridge Christian (4-5-3, 1-1-0 CCAA) on Tuesday at West High.
Leading the way for the Falcons (4-5-1, 2-1-0 CCAA) were junior Alyssa Garza with two goals and junior Hasna Aini and senior McKenzie Ardenyi with a goal each.
Delta Charter 14, Hughes Academy 0
The Delta Charter girls (3-1) were the dominant team in their 14-0 win Tuesday at Hughes Academy in Stockton. Freshman Kaylee Edgemon and sophomore Leslie Mangskau scored five goals each, sophomore Alyssa Dulkevich scored three goals, and senior Carolyn Dulkevich also scored a goal.
