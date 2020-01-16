Kimball 3, Oakdale 0
The Jaguars claimed a Valley Oak League win Wednesday at home, defeating the Oakdale Mustangs 3-0 and staying in second place in the league behind Sierra with a 4-1-1 VOL record (10-6-1 overall).
Oakdale fell to 1-4-0 in the league (4-5-2 overall).
Sophomore Charlize Castro scored for the Jaguars in the 11th minute after a free kick by sophomore Allyson Thompson. Senior Danya Gonzalez scored both of Kimball’s second-half goals, including one in the 69th minute after sophomore Elissa Giuliacci and Castro brought the ball up the right side and Giuliacci passed to Gonzalez. Gonzalez also scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.
