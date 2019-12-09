The Kimball High girls took a win and loss in the first weekend of the Central Valley Classic, played Friday and Saturday at San Joaquin Delta College.
The Jaguars opened with a 4-0 win over McNair High. Senior midfielder Amanda Reddick scored the first goal on a 25-yard shot from the left side to put the Jaguars up 1-0 at the half.
Sophomore forward Charlize Castro scored for the Jaguars in the second half, and freshman midfielder Jordan Sawyer scored two more. Sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Claire had one save, turning away McNair’s only shot of the day on the final play of the game.
The Jaguars then took a 2-1 loss to St. Mary’s in windy, rainy conditions on Saturday. St. Mary’s scored 25 seconds into the match on a wide-open midrange shot. Kimball tied it up when Castro received a pass from sophomore Mariya Hinojosa and took a contested running shot. The Rams’ goalkeeper deflected it but could not prevent the ball from bouncing the additional 10 yards into the goal.
The game was strongly contested, with Kimball’s back line, including senior Fayth Hinojosa, sophomore Allyson Thompson and Mariya Hinojosa turning in strong performances, and goalkeeper Claire had nine saves for the game.
In the final two minutes, St. Mary’s scored on a 35-yard shot and took the lead again. Kimball players attempted two more shots, but both were turned back by the Rams’ goalkeeper.
