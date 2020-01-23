Kimball 8, Weston Ranch 0
The Jaguars kept their second-place standing in the Valley Oak League with an 8-0 win on Wednesday at home against Weston Ranch High.
Kimball (11-6-1, 5-1-1 VOL) scored five goals against Weston Ranch (0-13-2, 0-7-0 VOL) in the first half. Sophomore Jordan Claire scored on a cross from sophomore Mariya Hinojosa; sophomore Charlize Castro scored on a cross from junior Grace Garcia; senior Danya Gonzalez scored after taking a long pass from Mariya Hinojosa and then again on a through pass from Castro; and senior Kahlia Ransom scored on a pass from senior Fayth Hinojosa.
In the second half, sophomore Allyson Thompson ran the ball up the field and passed to Mariya Hinojosa, who made the shot. Gonzalez also scored on a throw-in from senior Sarah Perdue, and Garcia scored after taking a through pass from Purdue.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 7-0.
