Kimball 4, East Union 3
The Kimball Jaguars moved into second place in the Valley Oak League with their 4-3 win over the East Union Lancers in Manteca on Monday, handing the Lancers their first league loss.
Kimball (9-6-1, 3-1-1 VOL) was tied 1-1 with East Union (5-5-2, 3-1-0 VOL) at the half after Danya Gonzalez scored the Jaguars’ first goal with an assist from sophomore Charlize Castro. The Jaguars scored three more goals in the second half: Gonzalez scored on a penalty kick, goal Castro scored with an assist from senior Fayth Hinojosa, and Hinojosa scored with an assist from sophomore Elissa Giuliacci.
East Union won the junior varsity game 1-0.
Kimball 1, Manteca 1
A 1-1 tie with Manteca High on Friday was an encouraging outcome for the Kimball High girls soccer team.
The Jaguars took control of the game early and senior Fayth Hinojosa scored in the seventh minute off a corner kick by senior Danya Gonzalez. After that, the Jaguars kept up their attacks only to see several near-misses, while the Manteca team (11-1-3, 2-1-1) counterattacked just as aggressively.
Near the end, the Manteca offense had a series of scoring opportunities on corner kicks and free kicks, finally getting one into the net with four minutes left in the game.
Kimball coach Ron Hattley credited the Kimball defensive back line, including sophomore sweeper Allyson Thompson, with protecting the goal. Sophomore goalie Jordan Claire had seven saves for the night, including a deflection of a shot on a Manteca breakaway and a leaping grab that stopped a hard shot from the left side. Hattley also noted that sophomore Mariya Hinojosa, senior Madison Rodriguez and freshman Jordan Sawyer were effective at midfield.
The junior varsity game was a 1-1 tie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.