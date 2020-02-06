Tracy 10, West 0
The Tracy High girls (12-1-1, 6-1-1 Tri-City Athletic League) came out on point and executed for the full game Tuesday night at home against West High (3-12-2, 0-7-0 TCAL).
Junior Trinity Sandridge scored five goals for the Bulldogs, including one of Tracy’s three first-half goals and four more in the second half. Freshman Katie Strong scored her first goal before halftime and two more after. Senior Jaden Hall also scored in the first half, and sophomore Bailey Gualco scored in the second half. Sandridge, Strong, and freshman Savannah Cordero each had two assists, and Gualco, Garcia, and juniors Leela Amin and Makaela Cordero also provided assists.
The win kept the Bulldogs in second place in the league before a game at Lodi on Thursday. Their final TCAL match on Tuesday against St. Mary’s will be a chance for Tracy to take back a share of first place in the league.
