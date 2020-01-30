Tracy 7, Tokay 0
The Bulldogs logged a dominant win at home against Tokay High on Tuesday, with senior Jaden Hall scoring three of the Bulldogs’ goals.
The win kept Tracy (11-1-0, 5-1-0 Tri-City Athletic League) in a tie with St. Mary’s for first place in the TCAL.
The Bulldogs held a 3-0 lead at the half. Hall scored first with an assist from junior Trinity Sandridge. Junior Leela Amin scored with an assist from junior Ciara Lucas, and Hall scored again with freshman Katie Strong providing the assist.
Sandridge scored the first goal of the second half with an assist from Hall, and Strong scored on a pass from Lucas. Hall completed the hat trick when she scored on a pass from Strong, and sophomore Bailey Gualco scored on a pass from junior Hana Shaghasi.
Kimball 7, Central Catholic 1
The Kimball girls defeated Central Catholic 7-1 on Wednesday at home, which kept the Jaguars in third place in the Valley Oak League behind Sierra and Manteca.
Senior Danya Gonzalez scored three goals for Kimball. Sophomore Mariya Hinojosa scored two goals, senior Amanda Reddick scored a goal, and sophomore Pearla Cook scored a goal by curving a corner kick into the net.
St. Mary’s 2, Tracy 0
The Bulldogs took their first loss of the season Jan. 23 at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.
Based on St. Mary’s 2-0 win, Tracy and St. Mary’s (8-2-0, 5-1-0 TCAL) were tied for first place going into the second half of league play.
The St. Mary’s Rams scored on an attack up the middle in the first half and on a corner kick in the second half. Tracy coach Nate Perry said his players kept up the offensive pressure only to see their shots blocked by the St. Mary’s goalie. The Rams’ defenders also blocked Tracy’s shots.
Sierra 4, Kimball 1
The Jaguars are looking toward the playoffs even after a setback in VOL play — a 4-1 loss Jan. 22 at Sierra High in Manteca.
Kimball scored first in the seventh minute when sophomore Mariya Hinojosa stole the ball from Sierra, charged up the field and fired at the goal. Her shot was blocked, but sophomore Charlize Castro was in position to score on the rebound.
Kimball coach Ron Hattley said that Hinojosa was a dominant force on offense in her new position as striker, but the Sierra Timberwolves blocked two more of her shots in the first half and held the Jaguars scoreless for the rest of the game. Sierra scored in the 27th minute to make it a 1-1 game at halftime and scored three more times in the second half for the 4-1 win.
