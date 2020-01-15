Tracy 5, Lincoln 1
The Tracy High girls got another key win Tuesday when they defeated the visiting Lincoln Trojans 5-1 at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Junior Trinity Sandridge gave the Tracy team (8-0-0, 2-0-0 Tri-City Athletic League) its initial spark with a goal in the eighth minute off an assist from sophomore Ashleigh Garcia. Sandridge led the Tracy offense as the Bulldogs kept up their attacks, providing an assist to senior Jaden Hall for Tracy’s second goal in the 22nd minute. Freshman Katie Strong scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Allison Rickman in the 33rd minute to put Tracy up 3-0 at the half.
Strong continued to put pressure on Lincoln (13-2-0, 1-1-0 TCAL), forcing multiple turnovers to keep Tracy on offense, and she scored again in the 52nd minute with an assist from junior Ciara Lucas. Lincoln scored in the 66th minute, and Tracy made it a 5-1 game in the 74th minute when sophomore Bailey Gualco scored after a pass from Garcia.
