Tracy 5, Tokay 2
The Tracy High girls started off the Tri-City Athletic League soccer season with a 5-2 win at Tokay High in Lodi on Thursday.
It’s the seventh consecutive win for the undefeated Tracy team.
Junior Trinity Sandridge and freshman Katie Strong kept constant pressure on the Tokay goal. Sandridge scored Tracy’s first two goals, the first one in the 15th minute with an assist from Strong and the second in the 30th minute with an assist from senior Meredith Hagler. Junior Allison Rickman took a pass from Strong and scored in the 31st minute.
Strong scored for Tracy 16 minutes into the second half with Sandridge providing the assist, and sophomore Bailey Gualco scored in the 74th minute with an assist from junior Makaela Cordero, putting Tracy up 5-0.
Hagler and junior Taylor Perry, along with junior goalkeeper Madeline Mannina, protected the Tracy goal throughout the game. Tokay didn’t score until the end, with a goal in the 76th minute and another in the 78th minute, both times on free kicks.
Kimball 3, Central Catholic 0
The Jaguars kept constant pressure on the Central Catholic goal on the way to a 3-0 win Jan. 8 in Modesto.
Kimball (8-6, 2-1 Valley Oak League) took the lead right away when sophomore Charlize Castro scored on a cross from senior Madison Rodriguez.
In spite of Kimball’s pressure and repeated shots, the Central Catholic team kept up a strong defense in back and was quick to counterattack, but still managed only two shots on goal for the night, both of them blocked by Kimball sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Claire.
Kimball came out strong again at the start of the second half. Senior Fayth Hinojosa scored two minutes after halftime when her sister, sophomore Mariya Hinojosa, sent a through pass forward to set up the shot. Senior Danya Gonzalez scored three minutes later with an assist from Rodriguez.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 3-0.
