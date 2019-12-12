Tracy 2, Turlock 0
The Tracy High girls soccer team logged its third consecutive win on the road Tuesday, defeating Turlock High 2-0.
Junior Trinity Sandridge scored for the Bulldogs with an assist from sophomore Ashleigh Garcia, and Garcia scored with an assist from freshman Katie Strong.
Kimball 6, Lathrop 2
The Kimball Jaguars (2-2) traveled to Lathrop on Monday for a 6-2 win.
Lathrop scored first, but Kimball soon took a 3-1 lead, and it was a 4-2 game in the Jaguars’ favor at the half.
Senior Danya Gonzalez, in her first game after recovering from an injury, scored three goals, including both of Kimball’s second half goals. Senior Amanda Reddick and sophomores Mariya Hinojosa and Charlize Castro also scored for the Jaguars. Hinojosa had two assists, and Reddick and Castro were also credited with assists.
Tracy 5, Enochs 1
The Bulldogs got their second win of the season Dec. 5 at Enochs High in Modesto.
Strong scored two goals for Tracy, and junior Mysha Mamsa, senior Jaden Hall and sophomore Bailey Gualco also scored goals. Sandridge had three assists, and junior Dalila Yanez and Strong also had assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.