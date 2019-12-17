Delta College Showcase
The Tracy High girls soccer team collected two more wins Friday and Saturday at the Delta College Showcase at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton.
Tracy beat Kennedy High of Sacramento 6-0 on Friday, scoring one goal in the first half and five in the second.
Junior Trinity Sandridge scored two goals for the Bulldogs and had two assists. Juniors Allison Rickman and Leela Amin, freshman Katie Strong, and sophomore Bailey Gualco also scored goals. Senior Jaden Hall had two assists, and junior Ciara Lucas and freshman Savannah Cordero also provided assists.
On Saturday, Tracy beat Sierra High of Manteca 6-0. Strong scored three goals, Gualco and Sandridge scored one each, and sophomore Ashleigh Garcia also scored a goal. Hall provided two assists, and Gualco, Cordero, Sandridge and Strong also had assists.
The wins improved Tracy’s record to 5-0 so far this year. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 21-2 over those five games. The only goals scored against them were a penalty kick and a goal on a free kick.
Tracy is now the No. 1 team in California, according to MaxPreps.com’s rankings.
West 3, Edison 0
West High’s girls traveled to Stockton on Dec. 12 and claimed a 3-0 win over Edison High.
The Wolf Pack scored in the first half and extended their lead in the second half.
Senior Jessica McNair scored two goals for the Wolf Pack and sophomore Emma Valadez also scored a goal. Juniors Jasmine Cochiaosue and Teresa Aceves and senior Jamy Vasquez all had assists.
Venture Academy 8, Delta Charter 3
After being shut out 5-0 in the first half, the Delta Charter Dragons came back with three goals in the second half, all scored by sophomore Leslie Mangskau.
Venture Academy kept scoring as well to get the 8-3 win.
