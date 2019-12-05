Tracy 2, Kimball 0
The Tracy High girls soccer team hosted the opening game of the season on Tuesday, taking a 2-0 win over the visiting Kimball Jaguars at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy High, the two-time defending Tri-City Athletic League champion, kept up the offensive pressure through the entire game but faced a strong Kimball defense. Only two of Tracy’s 16 shots on the goal got past Kimball sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Claire.
The game was scoreless until midway through the second half. Tracy junior Trinity Sandridge sent a corner kick toward the goal, and junior Mysha Mamsa got a touch on the ball and deflected it off a Kimball defender and into the goal.
Freshman Katie Strong scored Tracy’s second goal after junior Ciara Lucas charged up the field from the fullback position and passed to Strong in front of the goal.
Tracy coach Nate Perry said that most of the players on his team had just come off their competitive travel seasons, so they’ve been together only a few weeks.
“For our first game with so little practice and time together, I was very impressed with the team’s overall possession, play and command of the game,” Perry said. “It was very promising to see and bodes well with regards to what this year’s team will be able to accomplish this season.”
Kimball coach Ron Hattley noted that the Bulldogs kept persistent pressure on the Jaguar goal. He credited Kimball’s defenders, senior Fayth Hinojosa and sophomores Allyson Thompson and Mariya Hinojosa, with preventing Tracy from getting wide-open shots on the goal.
Tracy won the junior varsity game 7-1.
Mountain House 2, McNair 0
The Mountain House girls won their first game of the regular season, 2-0 at McNair High in Stockton on Monday.
Sofia Jimenez, a fourth-year varsity player for the Mustangs, scored both of her team’s goals.
Mountain House also won the junior varsity game 7-1.
