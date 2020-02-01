Tracy 1, Lincoln 1
The Bulldogs finished with a 1-1 tie against one of their toughest Tri-City Athletic League rivals, Lincoln High, on Thursday in Stockton. It was a scoreless game at the half, and both teams scored in the second half, including a goal from Tracy junior Trinity Sandridge on an assist from freshman Katie Strong.
The tie puts Tracy (11-1-1, 5-1-1 TCAL) in second place in the league, with Lincoln (16-3-1, 4-2-1 TCAL) in third. The Bulldogs have three games left in the regular season, with the final TCAL game against league leader St. Mary’s (9-2-0, 6-1-0 TCAL) on Feb. 11 to decide the league title.
Millennium 2, Stone Ridge Christian 1
The Millennium girls maintained their third-place standing in the Central California Athletic Alliance with their 2-1 win over Stone Ridge Christian (3-4-0, 7-8-3 CCAA) in Merced on Thursday. Seniors McKenzie Ardenyi and Karina Zepeda scored for the Falcons (8-8-1, 6-3-0 CCAA).
Delta Charter 11, Hughes Academy 1
The Dragons took control over Central California Athletic Alliance opponent Hughes Academy (0-8-0 CCAA) with a 5-1 lead at the half, and kept on scoring for the 11-1 win on Thursday at Delta Charter High. Sophomore Leslie Mangskau led the way for the Dragons (6-4-0 CCAA) with six goals. Senior Maria Gabriel scored three goals and senior Madison Jackson and sophomore Alyssa Dulkevich each scored a goal.
