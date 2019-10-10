Lincoln 8, Tracy 1
Tuesday, Lincoln High, Stockton
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Wendy Minn, Lincoln, 6-1, 6-0.
Liana Galan, Lincoln, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 6-2, 6-4.
Brynne Black, Lincoln, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 7-5, 7-6 (7).
Genevieve Davis, Lincoln, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 6-3, 6-2.
Prabhleen Kaur, Lincoln, def. Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, 6-2, 6-4.
Grace Greeno, Lincoln, def. Sydney Lanning, Tracy, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Isabella Costigliolo and Kyleigh Tatum, Lincoln, def. Saiyam Nagpal and Harleen Dhillon, Tracy, 6-4, 6-4.
Janey Bonnifield and Rio Soluaga, Lincoln, def. Mysha Mamsa and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, 4-6, 6-0, 10-8.
Sneha Sagireddy and Jadyn Franzia, Lincoln, def. Hannah Frazier and Anna Norman, Tracy, 6-1, 6-4.
Mountain House 9, Johansen 0
Monday, Johansen High, Modesto
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. McKenna Taylor, Johansen, 6-0, 6-1.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Ashley Cabral, Johansen, 6-2, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Morgan Boyd, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Alondra Jaquez, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Evelyn Tamayo, Johansen, 6-2, 6-3.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. J-Lah Johnson, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Anais Gonzalez and Gayle Cabral, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Udaiya Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Keila Aguayo and Anana Tapia, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0.
Noor Manjal and Tina Le, Mountain House, def. Sitali Perucho and Leslie Young, Johansen, 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.