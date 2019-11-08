Local athletes competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section singles and doubles championships were eliminated in the first round of their respective tournaments Thursday at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
Tracy High senior Quynh Trosien faced the No. 1 seed, Roxana Shahi of Rocklin High, in the first round of the Division 1 tournament in a match that went three sets. Trosien started with a strong first set, but Shahi ended up winning it 1-6, 6-4, 10-8. Shahi advanced to the semifinals, to be played Friday.
Mountain House junior Elyse Low and sophomore Sana Patel played in the Division 2 singles tournament Thursday, with Low taking a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Amanda Kidd of Vista Del Lago, and Patel taking a 6-1, 6-0 loss to No. 2 seed, Kaira Bernaldez of Ponderosa High. Bernaldez advanced to Friday’s semifinals.
In the Division 2 doubles tournament, the Mountain House duo of junior Saanvi Chilakapati and freshman Malvika Seth lost their first-round match to Sahiba Kaur and Kate Kim of Manteca High, the No. 2 seeds, who won 6-0, 6-2 and advanced to Friday’s semifinals.
