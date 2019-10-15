The Mountain House High girls tennis team is on its way to another Western Athletic Conference title, claiming another win Monday against the visiting Beyer Patriots.
The Mustangs swept the Patriots 9-0, winning four of the six singles matches and all three of the doubles matches in straight sets. With an 11-0 record after this win, the Mustangs have won all but three team matches with 9-0 sweeps. Los Banos was the only team to win individual matches against the Mustangs in both of their meetings, and Davis High also managed one individual win in their Oct. 2 match.
The Mustangs are in their second year of girls tennis under coach Andy Su, having fielded a coed team in previous years. They went 14-0 last year and advanced as far as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 semifinals, where they lost to Kimball High.
Players said that, even with a championship season behind them, they are striving to be a better team this year.
“This year we know what we’re up against, and this year we have some new freshmen on the team that are also really good,” said sophomore doubles player Udaiyaa Bommudurai, adding that the team learned last year not to get overconfident. “We just got used to winning, so we didn’t push ourselves as hard as we should have toward the end of the year, but this year we’re going in strong.”
Junior Katherine Smith said that she and her fellow players may be students first, but they are all dedicated to having a better team this year.
“Our coach is pushing us a lot harder and we’re a lot more determined than we were last year,” said Smith, who won her No. 4 singles match on Monday 6-0, 6-4. “Now we know what we have in front of us. We know our plays and we got a lot stronger.”
The Mustangs have a chance to clinch the WAC title with a win at Pacheco High in Los Banos on Wednesday, and they’ll have two more matches next week — at home against Ceres on Monday and at Lathrop High on Wednesday — to try to complete another perfect league season.
Mountain House 9, Beyer 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Cynthia Madrigal, Beyer, 6-0, 6-1.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Alexis Luna, Beyer, 6-2, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Bella Madero, Beyer, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Zoey Moffitt, Beyer, 6-0, 6-4.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Rayana Arellano, Beyer, 6-2, 6-4.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Mary Ruetterman, Beyer, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Tabby Brown and Noelle Martin, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Grace Maldonado and Jordan Hodges, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Sakina Muckadam and Laiba Bajwa, Mountain House, def. Hailey Salha and Angela Wong, Beyer, 6-2, 6-0.
St. Mary’s 8, Tracy 1
Oct. 10, St. Mary’s High, Stockton
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Izzy Garcia, St. Mary’s, 6-2, 6-3.
Madeleine Heli, St. Mary’s, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Mia Fields, St. Mary’s, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 6-2, 5-7, 10-4.
Lisette Almanza, St. Mary’s, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 7-5, 1-6.
Ava Fields, St. Mary’s, def. Jesslyn Knight, Tracy, 6-0, 6-3.
Madeline Martinez, St. Mary’s, def. Sydney Lanning, Tracy, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Sophia Fields and Virginia Bensch, St. Mary’s, def. Harleen Dhillon and Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Sarah Farragher and Sofia Shamroukh, St. Mary’s, def. Mysha Mamsa and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Abigail Perez-Tellez and Alina Canzano, St. Mary’s, def. Anna Norman and Isabel Waziri, Tracy, 6-0, 7-5.
Mountain House 6, Los Banos 3
Oct. 9, Los Banos High
Singles
Kierstyn Cotta, Los Banos, def. Sana Patel, Mountain House, 6-1, 6-4.
Sarah White, Los Banos, def. Elyse Low, Mountain House, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Trinity Meza, Los Banos, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Ally Watkins, Los Banos, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Petrina Gilardi, Los Banos, 6-4, 6-1.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Erin Vierra, Los Banos, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Jaylen Meza and Jeanette Morales, Los Banos, 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Noor Manjal and Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Christina Rocha and Laila Medina, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-1.
Elle Bachelder and Mia Cruz, Los Banos, def. Erin Su and Tina Le, Mountain House, 6-0, 5-7, 13-11.
