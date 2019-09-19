Mountain House 9, Beyer 0
Wednesday, Beyer High, Modesto
Singles
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Cynthia Madrigal, Beyer, 6-3, 6-1.
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Alexis Luna, Beyer, 6-0, 6-1.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Bella Madero, Beyer, 6-2, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Rayana Arellano, Beyer, 6-1, 6-1.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Zoey Moffitt, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Mary Ruettermann, Beyer, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Camille Cortez and Noel Martin, Beyer, 6-0, 6-2.
Noor Manjal and Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Gracie Maldonado and Jordan Hodges, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Tina Le and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Hailey Salha and Patricia Trevillyan, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Tracy 9, Tokay 0
Tuesday, Tokay High, Lodi
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Madison Lozano, Tokay, 6-0, 6-0.
Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, def. Madison Gallardo, Tokay, 6-2, 6-0.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Stephanie Sandoval, Tokay, 6-0, 6-0.
Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Natalie Robison, Tokay, 6-0, 6-1.
Jesslyn Knight, Tracy, def. Cecilia Enenkel, Tokay, 6-2, 6-1.
Sydney Lanning, Tracy, def. Keilly Zamora, Tokay, 6-0, retired.
Doubles
Saiyam Nagpal and Harleen Dhillon, Tracy, def. Riley Burgess and Cardona Delgado Mendoza, Tokay, 6-0, 6-1.
Mysha Mamsa and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, def. Alicia Flores and Isabel Ochoa, Tokay, 6-0, 6-2.
Hannah Fraser and Anna Norman, Tracy, def. Valeria Arambula and Rebecca Peters, Tokay, 6-1, 6-1.
Mountain House 8, Los Banos 1
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Kierstyn Cotta, Los Banos, def. Elyse Low, Mountain House, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Trinity Meza, Los Banos, 6-3, 6-3.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Sarah White, Los Banos, 6-1, 6-1.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Ally Watkins, Los Banos, 6-3, 6-4.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Petrina Gilardi, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Erin Vierra, Los Banos, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Elle Bachelder and Jaylen Meza, Los Banos, 6-4, 6-2.
Udaiya Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Mia Cruz and Laila Medina, Los Banos, 6-3, 6-2.
Noor Manjal and Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Vicki Paolini and Jeanette Morales, Los Banos, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7.
