The Mountain House tennis team went on to clinch the Western Athletic Conference title with their 9-0 win Wednesday at Pacheco High in Los Banos.
The sweep included dominant wins by Mountain House’s No. 1 singles player, sophomore Sana Patel, who defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-2, and No. 2 singles player, junior Elyse Low, who won her match 6-1, 6-1. Freshman Malvika Seth and junior Katherine Smith both won their singles matches 6-1, 6-0.
Mountain House 9, Pacheco 0
Wednesday, Pacheco High, Los Banos
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Litzy Rivera, Pacheco, 6-1, 6-2.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Jackie Gomez Pacheco, 6-1, 6-1.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Theresa Garcia Pacheco, 6-1, 6-2.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Valerie Larios Pacheco, 6-1, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Iris Garcia Pacheco, 6-1, 6-2.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Kayla Velasquez Pacheco, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Arianah Sanchez and Aliah Lucas, Pacheco, 6-1, 6-0.
Noor Manjal and Kalyani Mantirraju, Mountain House, def. Sontee Schofield and Bianca Chavez-Montoya, Pacheco, 6-3, 6-4
Cheon Dela Cruz and Lizzie Su, Mountain House, win by forfeit.
Lodi 6, Tracy 3
Tuesday, Tracy High
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Johnna Schroeder, Lodi, 6-4, 6-3.
Benedetta Piotti, Lodi, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 7-5, 6-0.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Julia Bustaev, Lodi, 6-1, 6-1.
Anna Spaletta, Lodi, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 6-4, 6-0.
Mary Barnes, Lodi, def. Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, 6-2, 6-1.
CeCe Chinchiolo, Lodi, def. Sydney Lanning, Tracy, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Doubles
Saiyam Nagpal and Harleen Dhillon, Tracy, def. Meredith Peck and Lia Spaletta, Lodi, 6-4, 6-4.
Ally Clayworth and Claire Plath, Lodi, def. Simran Bhatia and Hannah Frazier, Tracy, 6-4, 6-4.
Larisa Johnston and Talia Duran, Lodi, def. Anna Norman and Isabel Waziri, Tracy, 6-0, 7-5.
Lincoln 8, West 1
Tuesday, Lincoln High
Singles
Wendy Minn, Lincoln, def. Jordan Mangskau, West, 6-1, 6-0.
Liana Galan, Lincoln, def. Laasya Gadamsetti, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Aria Jacinto, West, def. Brynne Black, Lincoln, 6-2, 1-6, 10-5.
Genevieve Davis, Lincoln, def. Cheyenne Bills, West, 6-1, 6-1.
Prabhleen Kaur, Lincoln, def. Harleen Buttar, West, 6-1, 1-0 (ret.).
Grace Greeno, Lincoln, def. Sandra Castanon, West, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Isabella Costigliolo and Kyleigh Tatum, Lincoln, def. Erin Ancheta and Jagveer Gill, West, 6-1, 6-2.
Janey Bonnifield and Rio Soluaga, Lincoln, def. Charlize Nunez and Katherine Soria, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Rio Soluaga and Nicole DeGuzman, Lincoln, def. West , 6-0, 6-0.
