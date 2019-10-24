The Mountain House High girls tennis team finished its regular season with a perfect record, 15-0 overall and 14-0 in the Western Athletic Conference, with a 9-0 win at Lathrop.
Mustangs coach Andy Su reported that the Mountain House girls won 130 of their 135 individual matches over the course of the season. The team swept opponents 9-0 in 11 of the 15 team matches.
The Mustangs’ standout player on Wednesday was sophomore No. 6 singles player Kylie De Croos, who beat her opponent 6-0, 6-0 in the quickest match of the afternoon.
The Western Athletic Conference individual championships will be Monday and Wednesday at Ceres High, and team playoffs begin on Nov. 4.
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
Wednesday, Lathrop High
Singles
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Darlene Hoang, Lathrop, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Bernice Vilches, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-1.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Harman Garcha, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-2.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Kim Bareng, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-2.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Jocelyn Lat, Lathrop, 6-2, 6-0.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Holly Rivera, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Noor Manjal and Cheon Dela Cruz, Mountain House, def. Ruby Chavez and Tammy Pham, Lathrop, 6-2, 6-1.
Erin Su and Tina Le, Mountain House, def. Shania Leyva and Amanda Fernandez, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-2.
Jannat Baig and Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Vanessa Laoeng and Maria Chavez, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-1.
Mountain House 9, Ceres 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Tania Garfias, Ceres, 6-3, 6-2.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Jillian Jimenez, Ceres, 6-1, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Gurmannet Bahia, Ceres, 6-3, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Jasmine Bahia, Ceres, 6-2, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Gurmejit Bahia, Ceres, 6-2, 6-0.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Christel Ontiveros, Ceres, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Monica Esparza and Liesha Jimenez, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Mahnoor Kahloon and Evelyn Guardo, Ceres, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
Tina Le and Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Pamelina Lo and Genesis Ramirez, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Tracy 9, West 0
Oct. 17, West High
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Jordan Mangskau, West, 6-1, 6-0.
Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, def. Laasya Gadamsetti, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Aria Jacinto, West, 6-2, 6-1.
Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Cheyenne Bills, West, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-8.
Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, def. Sandra Castanon, West, 6-1, 6-1.
Sydney Lanning, Tracy, def. Olayinka Bossa, West, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Saiyam Nagpal and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, def. Erin Ancheta and Jagveer Gill, West, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.
Harleen Dhillon and Hannah Frazier, Tracy, def. Charlize Nunez and Katherine Soria, West, 7-5, 6-2.
Mysha Mamsa and Anna Norman, Tracy, def. Samantha Gonzales and Ashley McGlynn, West, 6-3, 6-1.
