Mountain House 9, Ceres 0
Wednesday, Ceres High
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Tania Garfias, Ceres, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Jillian Jimenez, Ceres, 6-0, 6-2.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Gurmenjit Bahia, Ceres, 6-1, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Jasmine Bahia, Ceres, 6-1, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Gurmenet Bahia, Ceres, 6-1, 6-1.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Christel Ontivero, Ceres, 6-2, 6-4.
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Mahoor Kahloon and Monica Esparza Diaz, Ceres, 6-1, 6-0.
Noor Manjal and Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Mercedes Wood and Leisha Jimenez, Ceres, 6-1, 6-2.
Tina Le and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Pamelina Lo and Jennifer Orellano, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House 9, Pacheco 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Litzy Rivera, Pacheco, 6-1, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Jackie Gomez, Pacheco, 6-2, 6-1.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Teresa Garcia, Pacheco, 6-2, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Valerie Larios, Pacheco, 6-2, 6-0.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Iris Garcia Pacheco, 6-2, 6-0.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Kayla Velazquez, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-1.
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Arianah Sanchez and Aliah Lucas, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiya Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Sontee Schofield and Bianca Chavez-Montoya, Pacheco, 6-2, 6-1.
Cheon Dela Cruz and Zahra Fadoo, Mountain House, def. Sim Gakhal and Arlene Borja, Pacheco, 6-0, 6-0.
Lincoln 8, Tracy 1
Sept. 19, Tracy High
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Wendy Minn, Lincoln, 6-4, 6-3.
Liana Galan, Lincoln, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 6-1, 6-2.
Brynne Black, Lincoln, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Prabhleen Kaur, Lincoln, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Genevieve Davis, Lincoln, def. Jesslyn Knight, Tracy, 6-1, 6-3.
Grace Greeno, Lincoln, def. Sydney Lanning, Tracy, 7-5, 6-3.
Isabella Costigliolo and Kyleigh Tatum, Lincoln, def. Saiyam Nagpal and Harleen Dhillon, Tracy, 7-5, 7-6 (6).
Rio Soluaga and Janey Bonnifield, Lincoln, def. Mysha Mamsa and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, 6-2, 6-4.
Sneha Sagireddy and Halli Shea, Lincoln, def. Hannah Fraser and Anna Norman, Tracy, 6-1, 6-0.
