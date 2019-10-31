Mountain House High’s girls tennis team will send four players — the top two singles players in the Western Athletic Conference and the runners-up from the WAC doubles tournament — to the Sac-Joaquin Section individual championships next week.
Sophomore Sana Patel went undefeated through the WAC singles tournament Monday and Wednesday at Ceres High. Patel faced her junior teammate Elyse Low in Wednesday’s championship match and controlled the entire match, taking the 6-4, 6-1 win.
Patel got to the finals with three wins Monday: a first-round victory, 6-0, 6-2, over Cynthia Madrigal of Beyer High; a win in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, over Lathrop High senior Darlene Hoang in the quarterfinals; and another win in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, over Trinity Meza of Los Banos.
Low dominated her preliminary matches on Monday, including a 6-0, 6-0 win over Alexis Luna of Beyer High in the first round and a 6-1, 6-0 win over Adryanna Ege of Grace Davis in the quarterfinals. Her 6-1, 6-0 win over Sarah White of Los Banos in the semifinals was a rematch of a league contest earlier in the season where White defeated Low in three sets in Los Banos.
In the doubles tournament, junior Saanvi Chilakapati and freshman Malvika Seth advanced to the finals, where they lost a tough match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, to a Los Banos team of Kierstyn Cotta, the league MVP, and Trinity Meza. The Los Banos team defeated another Mountain House duo, senior Ifesinachi Ikechiuku and junior Arabella Bucoy, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.
The Mountain House girls will compete in the SJS Division 2 tournament Nov. 7-8 at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
