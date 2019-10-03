The Mountain House girls tennis team remains undefeated going into the second half of Western Athletic Conference competition
The team recorded two wins this week, an 8-1 defeat of Davis High on Tuesday and a 9-0 sweep of Lathrop High on Monday.
Leading the Mustangs (8-0 WAC) on Tuesday was sophomore Sana Patel with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Adryanna Ege of Davis in the No. 1 singles. Sophomore Udaiyaa Bommudurai moved up from doubles for the first time Tuesday to dominate her No. 5 singles match 6-0, 6-0, and freshman Tina Le played her first match of the year, teaming up with fellow freshman Jannat Bang in the No. 2 doubles match to beat their opponents 6-1, 6-0.
Mountain House 8, Davis 1
Wednesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Adryanna Ege, Davis, 6-3, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Lizbeth Juarez-Gutierrez, Davis, 6-1, 6-1.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Manveer Bahia, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Emma Brosiel, Davis, 6-1, 6-1.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Yarel Esparza Garcia, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Sariyah Heidelberg-King, Davis, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Cheon Delacruz and Kalyani Mantirraju, Mountain House, def. Kish Kieng and Harkirat Kaur, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
Tina Le and Jannat Baig, Mountain House, def. Teresa Godinez and Yolanda Sandez, Davis, 6-1, 6-0.
Ava Wear and Yarely Lopez, Davis, def. Zahraa Fadoo and Laiba Bajwa, Mountain House, 6-2, 7-5.
Tracy 9, West 0
Tuesday, Tracy High
Singles
Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, def. Jordan Mangskau, West, 6-1, 6-1.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Laasya Gadamsetti, West, 6-0, 6-1.
Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Aria Jacinto, West, 2-6, 7-5, 10-0.
Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, def. Cheyenne Bills, West, 6-3, 6-3.
Sydney Lanning, Tracy, def. Harleen Buttar, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Sandra Castanon, West, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Harleen Dhillon and Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, def. Erin Ancheta and Jagveer Gill, West, 6-4, 6-3.
Hannah Frazier and Anna Norman, Tracy, def. Charlize Nunez and Katherine Soria, West, 6-4, 6-3.
Simran Bhatia and Isabel Waziri, Tracy, def. Olayinka Bossa and Tamana Esmat, West, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Darlene Hoang, Lathrop, 6-2, 6-3.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Harman Garcha, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-2.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Tammy Pham, Lathrop, 6-3, 7-5.
Noor Manjal, Mountain House, def. Kimberly Bareng, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-0.
Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Jocelyn Lat, Lathrop, 6-3, 6-2.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Iliana Landa Garcia, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Amanda Fernandez and Shania Leyva, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiya Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Holly Rivera and Ruby Chavez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Sakina Muckadam and Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Maria Chavez and Vanessa Laoeng, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-3.
Lodi 5, Tracy 4
Sept. 26, Lodi High
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Johnna Schroeder, Lodi, 6-2, 6-3.
Benedetta Piotti, Lodi, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Julia Bustaev, Lodi, 6-3, 6-3.
Anna Spaletta, Lodi, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, def. Mary Barnes, Lodi, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
CeCe Chinchiolo, Lodi, def. Sydney Lanning, Tracy, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Harleen Dhillon and Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Meredith Peck and Lia Spaletta, Lodi, 6-1, 6-3.
Ally Clayworth and Claire Plath, Lodi, def. Mysha Mamsa and Simran Bhatia, Tracy, 6-2, 6-3.
Talia Duran and Bella Schiaffino, Lodi, def. Anna Norman and Hannah Fraser, Tracy, 7-5, 6-3.
Tracy 9, Tokay 0
Sept. 25, Tracy High
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Madison Lozano, Tokay, 6-0, 6-1.
Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, def. Madison Gallardo, Tokay, 6-0, 6-2.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Stephanie Sandoval, Tokay, 6-0, 6-0.
Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Natalie Robison, Tokay, 6-0, 6-1.
Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, def. Cecilia Enenkel, Tokay, 6-1, 6-2.
Sydney Lanning, Tracy, def. Kiley Burgess, Tokay, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
Harleen Dhillon and Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Alicia Flores and Isabel Ochoa, Tokay, 6-0, 6-2.
Tracy wins No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches by forfeit.
St. Mary’s 8, Tracy 1
Sept. 24, Tracy High
Singles
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Izzy Garcia, St. Mary’s, 6-2, 6-1.
Madeleine Heli, St. Mary’s, def. Azeezat Yussuf, Tracy, 6-4, 6-3.
Mia Fields, St. Mary’s, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 6-3, 6-3.
Lisette Almanza, St. Mary’s, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Ava Fields, St. Mary’s, def. Jesselyn Knight, Tracy, 6-2, 6-3.
Madeline Martinez, St. Mary’s, def. Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Sophia Fields and Brooklyn Bo, St. Mary’s, def. Harleen Dhillon and Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, 6-1, 6-4.
Sofia Shamroukh and Virginia Bensch, St. Mary’s, def. Anna Norman and Isabel Waziri, Tracy, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Sarah Farragher and Abigail Perez-Tellez, St. Mary’s, def. Karlie Redens and Jennifer Noll, Tracy, 6-0, 7-6 (5).
