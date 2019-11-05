The Mountain House girls tennis team finished its season with a 5-4 loss to Sierra High of Manteca on Monday at Mountain House High.
The loss in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 playoffs was the only defeat of the season for the Mustangs, who went 14-0 in Western Athletic Conference play for the second year in a row.
Mountain House coach Andy Su noted that injuries required a shift in the Mustangs’ strength ladder, with players stepping up for new competitive levels.
Sierra won four of the six singles matches: two in straight sets and two that went three sets.
Mountain House junior Bella Bucoy won her No. 4 singles match 6-1, 6-4, and sophomore Kylie De Croos defeated her No. 6 singles opponent 6-1, 6-4.
The Mustangs won two of the three doubles matches. Seniors Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, and sophomore Udaiyaa Bommudurai and junior Erin Su won their match 6-3, 6-2.
The team match came down to the No. 3 doubles match, where Mountain House juniors Noor Manjal and Tina Le won their first set but ended up going to three sets against Sierra’s Caitlyn Morrow and Brianna Villalobos. The Sierra team won it 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Sierra 5, Mountain House 4
Monday, Mountain House High
Kaitlyn Rausa, Sierra, def. Sana Patel, Mountain House, 6-1, 6-2.
Nadia Petrovic, Sierra, def. Elyse Low, Mountain House, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Melanie Nguyen, Sierra, def. Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Livleen Kaler, Sierra, 6-1, 6-4.
Jasmine Sebastian, Sierra, def. Katharine Smith, Mountain House, 6-4, 6-3.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Victoria Zellener, Sierra, 6-1, 6-4.
Iffy Ikechiuku and Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Sydney Trump and Biancia Dunga, Sierra, 6-0, 6-3.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai and Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Varsha Bala and Kendall Sellers, Sierra, 6-3, 6-2.
Caitlyn Morrow and Brianna Villalobos, Sierra, def. Noor Manjal and Tina Le, Mountain House, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.