Tracy High had the top doubles team at the Freedom Invitational tennis tournament on Friday at Freedom High in Oakley.
Senior Jesslyn Knight and sophomore Anikha Kemshetti won five straight matchs to claim the doubles title. They finished with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over the West High team of juniors Aria Jacinto and Cheyenne Bills in the championship match. That followed a semifinal match against Lincoln High’s team that went to three sets, with the Tracy team coming back from a loss in the first set and then winning tiebreaker in the second set to prevail 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-5.
In order to get there the Tracy team won three preliminary matches in single 10-point sets. One other Tracy team, junior Mysha Mamsa and senior Anna Norman, got as far as the quarterfinals, where they lost to Lincoln 10-3.
In the singles competition Tracy players got as far as the quarterfinals, with Maryum Syed winning her first two rounds and then losing 10-3 to Alexis Matabuena of Freedom High, and senior Quynh Trosien also winning two matches and then losing on an injury default.
Mountain House 9, Johansen 0
Wednesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. McKenna Taylor, Johansen, 6-1, 6-4
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Ashley Cabral, Johansen, 6-3, 6-2
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Evelyn Tamayo, Johansen, 6-0, 6-1
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Morgan Boyd, Johansen, 6-0, 6-0
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Anais Gonzalez, Johansen, 6-0, 6-0
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Keila Aguyao, Johansen, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku/Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Alondra Jaguez/Ariana Tapia, Johansen, 6-1, 6-0
Udaiya Bommudurai & Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Gayle Cabral & J-Lah Johnson, Johansen, 6-3, 6-0
Cheon Dela Cruz/Tina Le, Mountain House, def. Sittali Ojeda/Leslie Young, Johansen, 6-0, 6-2
Mountain House 9, Davis 0
Monday, Davis High, Modesto
Singles
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Adryanna Ege, Davis, 6-2, 6-0.
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Lizbeth Juarez-Gutierrez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Manveer Bahia, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Saanvi Chilakapati, Mountain House, def. Yarel Esparza-Garcia, Davis, 6-0, 6-2.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Emma Brasiel, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Harkirat Kaur, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Iffy Ikechiuku/Crystal Chum, Mountain House, def. Kishi Kieng/Ava Wear, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiya Bommudurai/Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Sariyah Heidelberg/Yolanda Sandez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Noor Manjal/Tina Le, Mountain House, def. Yarisbel Ramos/Yarely Lopez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0.
Freedom Invitational
Friday, Freedom High, Oakley
Doubles
Championship
Jesslyn Knight/Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Aria Jacinto/Cheyenne Bills, West, 6-2, 6-4
Semifinals
Jesslyn Knight/Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Lincoln 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-5
Quarterfinals
Jesslyn Knight/Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Tammi Sisorv/Alana Chicaine, Heritage 10-6
Lincoln def. Mysha Mamsa/Anna Norman, Tracy, 10-3
Second round
Jesslyn Knight/Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Jordan Mangskau/Laasya Gadamsetti, West 10-2
Mysha Mamsa/Anna Norman, Tracy, def. Livermore 10-6
Heritage def. Harleen Dhillon/Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 10-1
First round
Jesslyn Knight/Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Lincoln 10-5
Mysha Mamsa/Anna Norman, Tracy, def. Liberty 10-0
Harleen Dhillon/Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Freedom 10-0
Singles
Quarterfinals
Alexis Matabuena, Freedom def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 10-3
San Leandro def. Quynh Trosien, Tracy, injury default
Second round
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Tristal Arugay, Clayton Valley, 10-1
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Nalash Siao, Heritage, 10-6
First round
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Charlize Nunez, West, 10-1
Quynh Trosien, Tracy, def. Alayssa Namannay, Freedom, 10-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.