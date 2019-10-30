Tracy High senior Quynh Trosien is this year’s Tri-City Athletic League singles champion.
She finished the league season with a win in straight sets in the championship match of the TCAL singles tournament Friday at In-Shape Marina in Stockton.
Trosien defeated Lincoln High senior Wendy Minn 6-2, 6-3 in Friday’s final. Trosien got to the championship match with three wins in a row the day before: a 6-1, 6-2 win over Johnna Schroeder of Lodi High in the semifinals, a 10-3 win over Madeline Heli of St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals and a 10-0 win over West junior Katherine Soria in her second-round match after Soria beat her opponent from Tokay in the first round. Trosien had a bye for the first round.
Trosien, who also won all her matches against TCAL opponents during the league season, will advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section singles tournament, which will be on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7 and 8, at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville.
Tracy sophomore Maryum Syed beat her opponent from Lodi 10-8 in the first round and then lost to Lincoln’s Minn in the second round.
In doubles competition, Syed and junior Azeezat Yussuf faced Lincoln in their first match and won it 10-1. In the quarterfinals, Yussuf and Syed faced a team from Lodi and lost 10-8.
Tracy seniors Jesslyn Knight and Sydney Lanning won their first-round match against Tokay, 10-0, and then lost their second-round match to Lodi, 10-5. Tracy sophomores Anikha Kemshetti and Saiyam Nagpal faced Lodi in their first match. Lodi won 10-5.
