Tracy 237, St. Mary’s 240
Tuesday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy— Kelsey Bas, 40. Vanessa Lang, 49. Lily Backster, 51. Hayden Andrade, 50. Emerson Frerichs , 54. Savannah Alejandro, 47.
Lodi 237, Tracy 262
Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 42. Hayden Andrade, 52. Emerson Frerichs, 53. Lily Backster, 54. Vanessa Lang, 57. Savannah Alejandro, 57.
Tracy 242, Lincoln 273
Sept. 12, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 37. Lily Backster, 48. Vanessa Lang, 50. Hayden Andrade, 52. Emerson Frerichs, 55. Savannah Alejandro, 55.
