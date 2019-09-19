Tracy 237, St. Mary’s 240

Tuesday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37

Tracy— Kelsey Bas, 40. Vanessa Lang, 49. Lily Backster, 51. Hayden Andrade, 50. Emerson Frerichs , 54. Savannah Alejandro, 47.

Lodi 237, Tracy 262

Monday, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37

Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 42. Hayden Andrade, 52. Emerson Frerichs, 53. Lily Backster, 54. Vanessa Lang, 57. Savannah Alejandro, 57.

Tracy 242, Lincoln 273

Sept. 12, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37

Tracy—Kelsey Bas, 37. Lily Backster, 48. Vanessa Lang, 50. Hayden Andrade, 52. Emerson Frerichs, 55. Savannah Alejandro, 55.

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

