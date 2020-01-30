Press staff report
Classic Gymnastics athlete Elijah Swan was the top competitor from his team at this past weekend’s 2020 Oroville Invitational boys gymnastics meet at the Feather River Recreation and Park District headquarters in Oroville.
Elijah placed third all-around among Level 41 9-year-olds with a score of 54.700. He claimed gold medals in both the floor exercise (10.200) and parallel bars (9.800) and placed second on the high bar (9.200).
Also winning gold for the Classic team was Alexy Nikitin, who tied for first place on the vault (9.200) on the way to a fifth-place all-around finish in the Level 42 10-and-over age group.
2020 Oroville Invitational
Sunday, Feather River Recreation and Park District, Oroville
Classic Gymnastics
Level 41
9 year olds
Elijah Swan—1, floor exercise, 10.200. 1, parallel bars, 9.800. 2, high bar, 9.200. 3, all-around, 54.700.
Dylon Inay-Wheeler—3, parallel bars, 9.200. 8, all-around, 49.700.
10 and over
Robert Rockett—12, all-around, 51.100.
Level 42
10 and over
Alexey Nikitin—3T, floor exercise, 8.600. 3, rings, 8.600. 1T, vault, 9.200. 3, parallel bars, 9.300. 5, all-around, 48.200.
Edgar Ornelas—6, all-around, 38.100.
Benjamin Munoz—3T, vault, 9.000. 7, all-around, 22.600.
