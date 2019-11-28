The Royal Gymnastics Compulsory team had six girls compete at the NorCal Gymnastics Level 3 North State Championships on Nov. 16-17 at Liberty Gymnastics Training Center in Walnut Creek.
Melea Crone was Royal’s top competitor with a first-place all-around score (37.600) in the Junior G division. She earned a first-place mark on the uneven bars (9.575) and placed second on the floor exercise (9.425) and third on the balance beam (9.575).
Also taking first all-around (37.225) was Gabby Klein in the Junior B division. She placed first on both the vault (9.500) and floor exercise (9.525), and she was third on the balance beam (9.375).
In the Child C division, Jaelynn Hawkins was second all-around (37.450), taking second place on the floor exercise (9.550) and third on the uneven bars (9.475). Madeline Sabala was third all-around in the Senior A division, with a second-place mark on the floor exercise (9.325) and third in the vault (9.425), uneven bars (9.250) and balance beam (9.375).
NorCal South
Classic Gymnastics of Tracy sent two gymnasts to the Nor Cal Gymnastics South State Championships, Nov. 16-17 at Red Morton Community Center in Redwood City.
Isabel Hill, 7, placed 10th all-around (35.525) in the Child A division, and Alyna Perez, 8, placed 12th in the Child D division.
The duo started the year as Level 2 competitors and moved up to Level 3 in August. After qualifying for state this year, they will move up again to Level 4 for the 2020 season, which will begin in August.
NorCal Gymnastics Level 3 North State Championships
Child B
Olivia Hula—10T, all-around, 34.675.
Child C
Jaelynn Hawkins—3T, bars, 9.475. 2, floor, 9.550. 2, all-around, 37.450.
Child F
Madelyn Montero—3T, floor, 9.225. 8, all-around, 36.025.
Junior B
Gabby Klein—1, vault, 9.500. 3, beam, 9.375. 1, floor, 9.525. 1, all-around, 37.225.
Junior G
Melea Crone—1, bars, 9.575. 3, beam, 9.575. 2, floor, 9.425. 1, all-around, 37.600.
Senior A
Madeline Sabala—3, vault, 9.425. 3T, bars, 9.250. 3, beam, 9.375. 2T, floor, 9.325. 3, all-around, 37.375.
