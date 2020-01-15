Royal Gymnastics had four division champions at the National Judges Cup meet this past weekend at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
Royal’s champions included the Level 8 team, which had a team score of 111.625 and took first place overall in Level 8. The team includes three gymnasts who placed first in their respective divisions.
Jada Yapp had her team’s highest all-around score (37.650) as she won the Junior A division. Her score included first-place marks on the vault (9.425) and uneven bars (9.600). Belle Schmid placed first all-around (37.075) in the Junior B division, receiving first-place scores on the uneven bars (9.575) and balance beam (9.150), and Madison Mash was first all-around (36.300) in the Senior B division.
Royal’s Level 6 team also placed first overall (111.200), and Inga Jimenez was the top-scoring gymnast for Royal. She placed second all-around in the Junior division, earning first-place scores on the vault (8.875) and the floor exercise (9.425).
Royal’s gymnasts took first place in their session in the Xcel Bronze competition (112.575). Reagan Case had the top all-around score for her team (37.525). Her first-place finish in the Child B division included first-place marks in all four events: vault (9.525), uneven bars (9.350), balance beam (9.275) and floor exercise (9.375). Also taking first place all-around was Kennedy Case (37.250) in the Child A division, who had top marks on the vault (9.425), uneven bars (9.225) and floor exercise (9.150).
Classic Gymnastics of Tracy placed first overall in the Xcel Silver competition with a score of 112.725. Classic’s top gymnast was Makayla Sumabat, who had the first-place all-around score (37.700) in the Child B division. She placed first on the vault (9.400), uneven bars (9.600) and floor exercise (9.500).
In the Xcel Platinum competition, Classic’s team placed third (107.125). Alysse Leanos took first place all-around (36.075) in the Senior B division, including first place on the floor exercise (9.400).
In the Xcel Silver competition, Royal was the top team in its session (111.850). Jazmin Lukban had the Royal team’s top all-around score (36.975). Her first-place score in the Child C division included top scores in the vault (9.375) and the floor exercise (9.300). Sadie Stoke took first place all-around (36.500) in the Junior A division.
National Judges Cup 2020
Friday to Sunday, Santa Clara Convention Center
Level 8
Royal Gymnastics (first, 111.625)
Junior A
Jada Yapp—1, vault, 9.425. 1, bars, 9.600. 2, beam, 9.300. 3, floor, 9.325. 1, all around, 37.650.
Junior B
Belle Schmidt—1, bars, 9.575. 1, beam, 9.150. 1, all around, 37.075.
Senior A
Riley Maness—3T, vault, 9.125. 3, bars, 8.825. 3, all around, 35.875.
Amyah Moore—10, all around, 33.825.
Senior B
Madison Mash—2, vault, 9.225. 3, beam, 9.025. 1, all around, 36.300.
Adrienna Altamirano—2, bars, 9.175. 3, all around, 35.250.
Alexa Hart—1T, floor, 9.400. 8, all around, 33.700.
Level 6
Royal Gymnastics (first, 111.200)
Junior
Inga Jimenez—1, vault, 8.875. 2, bars, 9.575. 1T, floor, 9.425. 2, all around, 37.075.
Makayla Torres-Melton—1, bars, 9.625. 3T, all around, 36.500.
Aubrey Hula—1, beam, 9.575. 3T, all around, 36.500.
Carissa Iokua—3, bars, 9.550. 7, all around, 36.075.
Jasmine Medina—8, all around, 35.700.
Peyton Perez—9T, all around, 35.350.
Addisyn Hogan—13T, all around, 34.525.
Senior A
Katelyn Mash—3, bars, 9.300. 3, beam, 9.250. 2, floor, 9.350. 3, all around, 36.400.
Kimiko Ramirez—2, bars, 9.325. 4, all around, 36.300.
Patricia Abrigo—5, all around, 35.925.
Keira Chandler—6T, all around, 35.900.
Level 2
Classic Gymnastics (fifth, 93.150)
Child
Sofia Estrada—7, all around, 31.825.
McKenna Grigas—9, all around, 30.650.
Skye Crawford—10, all around, 27.500.
Leilany Nunez—12, all around, 20.875.
Junior
Olivia Sweeney—13, all around, 29.875.
Xcel Bronze
Royal Gymnastics (first in session 2A, 112.575)
Child A
Kennedy Case—1, vault, 9.425. 1, bars, 9.225. 2T, beam, 9.450. 1, floor, 9.150. 1, all around, 37.250.
Valeria Flores Leon—3T, vault, 9.025. 1, beam, 9.500. 3, floor, 9.025. 2, all around, 36.600.
Emma Thoming—3T, vault, 9.025. 2, bars, 9.100. 2T, beam, 9.450. 3, all around, 35.900.
Ellie Hicks—8, all around, 34.725.
Alana Levingston—2, vault, 9.200. 9, all around, 34.275.
Child B
Reagan Case—1T, vault, 9.525. 1, bars, 9.350. 1, beam, 9.275. 1, floor, 9.375. 1, all around, 37.525.
Addison Snell—3, vault, 9.500. 2, bars, 9.175. 2T, beam, 9.150. 3T, floor, 9.075. 2, all around, 36.900.
Jayleen Lopez Mora—2T, beam, 9.150. 3, all around, 36.375.
Alexa Berko—6, all around, 35.575.
Liv Briones—11T, all around, 34.875.
Junior A
Aahana Elangovan—3T, floor, 8.975. 3, all around, 36.275.
Malia Faataualofa—4, all around, 36.000.
Viv Andrade—2, bars, 9.300. 6, all around, 35.650.
Junior B
Lali Ochoa—2, beam, 9.275. 3, all around, 36.175.
Katie Evans—3, vault, 9.200. 3, bars, 9.025. 1, floor, 9.300. 4, all around, 35.975.
Classic Gymnastics (fourth, 112.500)
Child A
Teddy Franco—3, bars, 9.050. 8, all around, 34.150.
Shells Hanks—3, beam, 8.875. 9, all around, 33.375.
Child B
Natalie Brantley—3T, vault, 9.050. 2, bars, 9.475. 4, all around, 36.400.
Alicia Singh-Rawat—8, all around, 35.125.
Child C
Jules Perez—3T, bars, 9.300. 6, all around, 36.475.
Junior A
Annelyse Franco—2, vault, 9.150. 3T, beam, 9.300. 3, all around, 36.675.
Kailani Coleman—3T, beam, 9.300. 3, floor, 9.375. 6, all around, 36.325.
Ezpe Grimm—3T, vault, 9.050. 2, floor, 9.400. 7T, all around, 36.250.
Grace Pina—3T, vault, 9.050. 9, all around, 35.975.
Junior B
Hannah Webb—3, beam, 9.350. 2, floor, 9.300. 3, all around, 36.650.
Katelyn Hellman—2, beam, 9.400. 3, floor 9.275. 4, all around, 36.525.
Katelyn Perry—8, all around, 36.025.
Xcel Silver
Classic Gymnastics (first, 112.725)
Child A
Ava Bolin—2T, vault, 8.900. 3T, beam, 9.000. 2, all around, 35.900.
Child B
Makayla Sumabat—1, vault, 9.400. 1T, bars, 9.600. 2, beam, 9.200. 1, floor, 9.500. 1, all around, 37.700.
Ariela Zuno—3T, vault, 9.000. 1T, bars, 9.600. 1, beam, 9.325. 2, floor, 9.400. 2, all around, 37.325.
Skyler Cordano—2, vault, 9.200. 1T, bars, 9.600. 3, floor, 9.150. 3, all around, 36.600.
Child C
Olivia Richardson—2T, vault, 8.900. 1, bars, 9.200. 3, beam, 9.050. 2, floor, 9.050. 2, all around, 36.200.
Junior A
Meghna Sarathy—1, bars, 9.575. 1T, beam, 9.225. 1, floor, 9.225. 1, all around, 37.225.
Trinity Brown—3, beam, 8.900. 3, floor, 9.125. 4, all around, 36.025.
Junior B
Amanda Beteta—2T, vault, 9.250. 1, bars, 9.425. 3, beam, 8.825. 1, floor, 9.375. 1, all around, 36.875.
Shaeyla Morales—2, bars, 9.150. 3, floor, 9.175. 3, all around, 36.025.
Tiana Torres—2T, vault, 9.250. 2, floor, 9.300. 2, all around, 35.800.
Royal Gymnastics (first in session 2A, 111.850)
Child A
Charlye Godwin—1, vault, 9.350. 2, beam, 9.275. 3, floor, 9.175. 2, all around, 36.625.
Madeline Reynoso—2, vault, 9.325. 3, bars, 9.275. 1, floor, 9.400. 3, all around, 36.400.
Child B
Vivian Zhang—1, vault, 9.425. 3, floor, 9.250. 1, all around, 36.900.
Child C
Jazmin Lukban—1, vault, 9.375. 1, floor, 9.300. 1, all around, 36.975.
Samantha Munoz—5, all around, 36.250.
Miah Ceballos—2, vault, 9.325. 2T, bars, 9.350. 10, all around, 35.000.
Junior A
Sadie Stokes—2, vault, 9.150. 2, beam, 9.175. 2, floor, 9.000. 1, all around, 36.500.
Alessa Rivas-Leon—1, vault, 9.175. 1T, bars, 9.425. 6, all around, 35.625.
Junior B
Lillyahna Mae Lund—3, beam, 9.225. 3, floor, 9.125. 4, all around, 36.000.
Miranda Enriquez—3, vault, 9.225. 2, floor, 9.200. 6, all around, 35.700.
Sadie Rodrillo—8, all around, 35.575.
Sophia Thibeault—9, all around, 35.525.
Xcel Gold
Classic Gymnastics (fifth, 108.125)
Senior
Mallory Bisel—2, bars, 9.400. 5, all around, 35.750.
Ava Perry—10, all around, 34.475.
Chelsea Werner—16, all around, 31.600.
Junior A
Eva Davis—10, all around, 34.525.
Junior B
Ella Delucchi—1, bars, 9.500. 3T, all around, 35.600.
Melissa Sahim—3, beam, 8.600. 2T, floor, 9.400. 6, all around, 35.325.
Child
Alana Martinez—2, floor, 9.400. 3, all around, 35.125.
Sofia Richardson—2, bars, 9.100. 1, floor, 9.450. 6, all around, 34.425.
Isabela Richardson—9, all around, 33.775.
Royal Gymnastics (10th, 106.500)
Senior B
Nadia Foster—3, bars, 9.225. 2, floor, 9.325. 6, all around, 35.700.
Veronica Lourenco—2, beam, 9.125. 7, all around, 35.625.
Junior B
Mimi Rodriguez—3, beam, 8.850. 6, all around, 35.175.
Xcel Platinum
Classic Gymnastics (third, 107.125)
Senior B
Alysse Leanos—2, beam, 8.925. 1T, floor, 9.400. 1, all around, 36.075.
Senior A
Arabella Gutierrez—2T, beam, 8.875. 5, all around, 35.625.
Junior B
McKenzie Cousins—2, floor, 9.425. 6, all around, 34.900.
Claire Pierce—7T, all around, 34.475.
Royal Gymnastics (13th, 35.325)
Senior B
Kyra Bock—3T, vault, 9.000. 1, beam, 9.000. 3, floor, 9.325. 5, all around, 35.325.
Xcel Diamond
Classic Gymnastics (fifth, 34.075)
All ages
Priya Sehdev—2T, vault, 8.950. 5, all around, 34.075.
