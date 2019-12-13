The Kimball High girls water polo team matched its accomplishments in competition this year with the players’ hard work in the classroom.
On Wednesday, the Sac-Joaquin Section announced that the Jaguars had the highest academic achievement out of all water polo teams in the section, with the 11 girls on the team averaging a 3.72 GPA. That’s in addition to the team’s 16-5 record, fifth consecutive trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 championship game and spot in the state tournament.
The section released its list of the top five academic teams in each fall sport. To lead the list for girls water polo, the Kimball team recorded higher grades in the classroom than Franklin High of Elk Grove (3.69). St. Mary’s of Stockton (3.65), Sierra of Manteca (3.62) and Lincoln of Stockton (3.59).
Kimball made the top five in four of eight fall sports, including girls cross-country, second place (3.81); boys cross-country, third place (3.71); and football, fourth place (3.28).
Millennium High also made the list for girls cross-country, placing fourth (3.70).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.