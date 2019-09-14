Kimball High’s passing game was on target Friday, leading the Jaguars to a 48-7 victory over the Mountain House Mustangs at Kimball’s Don Nicholson Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Nicholas Coronado passed for 250 yards, connecting on 15 of his 17 passes, mostly to seniors Darren Jackson and Jaxen North.
Jackson said his team has plenty of momentum now, and can take a big win and a 3-1 record into Valley Oak League competition. On Friday the Jaguars made their offense work the way it was designed against the Mustangs (0-3).
“We’re just out here to win. Me and my quarterback, we have a connection,” said Jackson, who caught seven passes for 94 yards.
North, who caught seven passes for 150 yards, added that it has taken a lot of work to get to this point, and that’s the trend the Jaguars plan to ride into league play starting next Friday at Sierra High in Manteca.
“We went through so much adversity from summer to now and we’ve been growing as a team,” North said. “I feel that’s how we get character and get better as a team.
“We’re just trying to improve and do the best we can. I’m with my brothers, my team, and I’ll fight for them.”
The Jaguars didn’t run the ball much, covering 95 yard rushing, but on most plays Coronado had plenty of time to pass.
“Our offensive line is doing a great job,” said Kimball coach Mike Kuhnlenz. “Those guys are busting their tail in practice. Without them we wouldn’t be able to sling it around the field.”
Guard Joshua Faiaipau said the offensive unit comes in with the mindset of playing against tough opponents, and they didn’t expect Mountain House would be any different.
“We expect for every team to come in and try to beat us. We came in trying to beat them too,” he said.
Mountain House coach Jason McCloskey said the Mustangs saw the Kimball team they expected, based on film they’ve watched on the Jaguars.
“Our guys are talented. We’re just not getting that mental prep in that’s needed, and that’s our biggest thing we need to work on now,” McCloskey said. “Credit to (Kimball). They still had to throw and catch the ball, which they did. They run a good offensive system. It’s really tough to stop. They’ve got great receivers. Their quarterback is getting better each week.
“I just feel like we’re not anywhere close to the type of team we’re capable of being yet. I think our returners have to pick it up a little bit, and the juniors that are with us now, they really need to figure out what it means to be a varsity football player.”
The Mustangs covered 210 yards of offense, including 67 yards on 11 of 14 passes for senior quarterback Timothy Cantu, who was also the leading rusher for Mountain House with 63 yards on 12 carries.
The Mustangs started off with a strong drive. They took the opening kickoff and then covered 75 yards on 13 plays, including a 21-yard run for junior Brijon Leslie-Fitzpatrick, followed by his 2-yard touchdown run.
The Jaguars answered by covering 79-yards on six plays, two of them long passes to North, including a 52-yard bomb that got Kimball to the 1-yard line. Senior Johnny Ho-Ching ran the ball in from there for the touchdown.
The Mustangs made little progress on their next possession, giving Kimball just 41 yards to cover. It took only three plays and a series of penalties for Kimball to score, this time on a 25-yard run for Coronado. Coronado connected with senior Andre McDaniel for the 2-point conversion to put Kimball up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Jaguars scored next on a nine-play, 70-yard drive, with North making the 2-yard touchdown run. On the second play after the kickoff the Jaguars got the ball back when senior Kyle Gibson intercepted a pass from Mountain House quarterback Cantu and brought the ball back to the Mustang 12-yard line.
Coronado connected with senior Kalao Ballungay on the next play to put Kimball up 26-7.
The Mustangs nearly made a successful drive on their final possession of the first half, getting as close as the 8-yard line before a penalty pushed them back and out of reach of the goal line as the clock ran out.
Kimball needed only a 33-yard kickoff return for North, a 36-yard pass from Coronado to Jackson and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Coronado to Jackson to score again to open the third quarter. Coronado ran in the 2-point conversion.
Penalities continued to vex the Mustangs, and it took just six plays for Kimball to cover 60 yards, with Coronado completing the 16-yard touchdown pass to North.
Kimball’s Gibson and senior Mason Salazar traded quarterback duties for the Jaguars’ final possession, with Gibson making a 7-yard touchdown run at the end of the fourth quarter. Jose Ahumada made his second point-after kick of the night to make it a 48-7 win for the Jaguars.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 45-9, and on Thursday the Kimball freshmen lost 19-14 at Freedom High in Oakley.
Manteca 34, Tracy 20
The Manteca Buffaloes scored four touchdowns before Tracy could get on the scoreboard Friday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium. Manteca (3-1) scored on a 13-yard pass from senior Ward Ryan to Sunny Dosier, a 9-yard run for senior Trabon Russell, a 42-yard run for Russell, and an 18-yard run for senior Jacob DeJesus to take a 27-0 lead.
Tracy scored on 23-yard run for senior Riley Revino in the second quarter to cut Manteca’s lead to 27-6, and another touchdown pass from Ryan to DeJesus put Manteca up 34-6 at the half.
Tracy turned the game around in the second half, with senior quarterback Logan Fife scoring on a 3-yard run, and Revino scoring on a 25-yard run in the third quarter, with senior Matthew Guilacci making two point-after kicks. The Bulldog defense held Manteca scoreless through the second half.
Fife finished the game passing for 157 yards on 11 of 22 passes, and the Bulldogs ran the ball for 240 yards, including 148 yards on 21 carries for Revino. Manteca ran the ball for 228 yards, and passed for 147 yards.
Manteca won the junior varsity game 48-19, and on Thursday Manteca won the freshman game 22-14.
Millennium 41, Riverbank 13
After falling behind 13-0 early in the game, the Millennium Falcons (2-2) ramped up their offense while their defense shut down the Riverbank Bruins (0-4) for the rest of the game.
Riverbank scored in the first quarter on a 78 yard run and scored again on a 45-yard pass in the second quarter. After that Millennium did all of the scoring.
Junior quarterback Caden Duke scored on a 12-yard run, and then threw the first of four touchdown passes, a 40-yard strike to senior Ian Braten. Duke’s 2-point conversion run put the Falcons up 14-13, and Millennium scored again on a 36-yard pass from Duke to junior Jacey Zuniga to put the Falcons up 20-13 at the half.
Duke connected with Braten again in the third quarter, this time for a 15-yard touchdown, and he completed a 40-yard pass to senior Josh Marlin in third, with Marlin making the 2-point conversion run. Duke also ran in a touchdown from the 1-yard line in the third quarter to make it a 41-13 game.
Duke finished the night with 354 yards passing on 20 of 33 passes. The Falcons also ran the ball for 215 yards, with senior Gio Rangel Andrino covering 100 yards on 15 carries, Millennium’s first player to run the ball for 100 yards so far this year.
Millennium’s junior varsity team beat Riverbank 26-0.
West 27, Ceres 0
The West High football team logged its first win of the season, 27-0 at Ceres High on Friday. The win puts West at 1-3, and Ceres is now 0-3.
Senior quarterback Alfred Robinson threw three touchdown passes, connecting in the first and third quarters with Giovanni Cilibrasi and also in the third quarter with T.J. Williams. Robinson also ran in a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ceres won the junior varsity game 14-7.
