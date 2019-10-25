The Millennium Falcons’ lost their matchup against Immanuel High of Reedley 48-7 Friday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Falcons only score came on a pass from junior Caden Duke to sophomore Thomas Rhead who made a one-handed grab in the endzone for the score.
The Tracy High Bulldogs won on the road beating Lodi High 48-35 at the Grape Bowl. The Bulldogs need wins to stay in the hunt for playoffs. The j.v. lost their game 35-15.
The Kimball Jaguars lost their final regular season game 71-31 to Central Catholic with the j.v. losing 57-0.
The West High Wolf Pack face the Lincoln High Trojans in Stockton losing 77-7. The j.v. also lost 42-0.
The Mountain House Mustangs beat Ceres High 50-35 with the j.v. recording a shutout 57-0.
The Delta Charter Dragons host Stone Ridge Christian on Saturday.
