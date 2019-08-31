The East Union Lancers of Manteca overwhelmed the Mountain House Mustangs on Friday at Mountain House High.
The Lancers took the 59-0 win against a Mustang team that was unable to generate any offensive momentum, and could not slow down the Lancers’ aggressive run game.
“We just need a better overall effort. We need to come out in practice harder,” said senior Mustang quarterback Timothy Cantu, who led the Mountain House offense in the first half when they gained most of the team’s total 86 offensive yards
Cantu said he came into the game confident, and he and junior running back Brijon Leslie-Fitzpatrick quickly discovered that the Lancers weren’t going to allow any open running lanes on Friday.
“We’ve just got to practice better. We have to block better and come out tackling better too,” Cantu said.
Head coach Jason McCloskey said he wouldn’t blame any single aspect of his team’s effort.
“We’re making a lot of miscues on offense. We’re not completing some passes. We’re not catching the ball very well, we’re not blocking very well, we’re not communicating up front like we should be. Turnovers hurt us. We’re just not firing off the ball very well,” McCloskey said.
“The kids are working hard and the coaches are coaching hard,” he said. “We do some good things and then we shoot ourselves in the foot.”
The Mustangs attained just two first downs in the first half and Cantu also gave up an interception.
Meanwhile the Lancers scored twice in the first quarter, first on a 33-yard run for junior Anthony Corrales, who gained 107 yards on 10 carries for most of East Union’s 371 rushing yards, and again on a 55-yard run for senior quarterback Eric Morales.
In the second quarter the Lancers scored on junior Carlos Alvaraz’s 28-yard run, a 1-yard run for Corrales, and a 6-yard pass from Morales to Corrales to put East Union up 38-0 at the half.
East Union's Morales passed to junior Tyler Diaz for a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter, junior Jesus Gomez scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the third quarter, and Gomez scored again on a 15-yard run in the fourth.
“East Union plays in the VOL which is real tough,” Coach McCloskey said. “They obviously came out and are used to firing off the ball. They’re used to playing smash-mouth physical football, the likes of which we haven’t seen in a while.”
Morales passed for 77 yards on eight of 15 passes, and Gomez completed one of two passes for 19 yards. The Lancers went 3-for-4 on point-after kicks and scored on four 2-point conversions.
Leslie-Fitzpatrick ran the ball 15 times for 28 yards for most of the Mustangs’ 46 rushing yards. Cantu completed two of four passes for 17 yards, and junior Jacob McCloskey completed four of 11 passes for 23 yards.
East Union won the junior varsity game 42-0.
Enochs 32, West 14
The Wolf Pack football team put up a strong effort against Enochs High of Modesto on Friday at West High’s Steve Lopez Stadium, but Enochs came up with late touchdowns to get the 32-14 win.
“We ran the ball pretty well in-between the tackles. We weren’t able to attack the perimeter, outside run game, as well as we anticipated,” said West coach Steven Wichman. “We had some plays offensively that gave our offense a spark and keep the motivation going amongst that unit.”
Those plays included a touchdown pass for about 60 yards from senior Alfred Robinson to senior Elijah McKnight in the second quarter. It kept the Wolf Pack in the game as Enochs continued to create offensive opportunities. West also scored in the third quarter on a breakout run for senior Amari Henderson, who got away for a touchdown run of about 70 yards.
“Defensively we were having a difficult time controlling their outside perimeter run game,” Wichman said. “We started to make adjustments in stopping their offense in the second half.”
He added that the West team stayed within reach of the win until late in the fourth quarter.
“Not once did we throw in the towel or give up. All the way to the finish we felt we had a chance to come back and win this game. I think that Amari’s long run in the third quarter to close the score to 22-14 made us really believe that the game was ours to win.”
Enochs won the junior varsity game 41-0.
Kimball 32, Lathrop 16
Kimball High senior Louie Pacheco scored three of his team’s four touchdowns and three of four 2-point conversions in the Jaguars’ 32-16 win at Lathrop High on Friday.
Lathrop took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, and Kimball answered with sophomore Nicholas Coronado’s 20-yard pass to Pacheco in the second quarter. Senior Darren Jackson scored the 2-point conversion to tie it up 8-8.
Kimball coach Mike Kuhnlenz said the Jaguars were capable of a much better performance.
“We did not play anywhere near a complete game,” he said, though after a scoreless third quarter the Jaguars seized the advantage in the fourth.
“In the fourth quarter we were in better shape and our guys were able to get a push up front,” Kuhnlenz said. “We’re happy about that but there’s a lot to work on.”
Pacheco scored on a 27-yard run early in the fourth. Lathrop tied it up again, but the Jaguars scored twice more, including a 15-yard pass from Coronado to Pacheco, and a 35-yard run for Pacheco to make it a 32-16 game.
Kimball won the junior varsity game 48-6, and the Jaguars also won Thursday’s freshman game 38-16.
Buhach Colony 35, Tracy 21
The Buhach Colony Thunder took control in the first half to hold a 27-7 lead at the break over the Tracy High Bulldogs on Friday in Atwater. Tracy came up with two touchdowns in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to take the game back.
The Thunder brought a strong running game to the field on Friday, covering 323 yards rushing. That compares with 102 yards rushing for Tracy, including a touchdown run for senior Trevor Pope, who covered 84 yards on five carries. Tracy High quarterback Logan Fife passed for 119 yards on six of 13 attempts, including touchdown passes to Pope and senior Riley Revino.
Tracy won the junior varsity game 36-20, and lost Thursday’s freshman game 20-14.
Rio Vista 62, Millennium 45
The Millennium Falcons battled the Rio Vista Rams on Friday in a high-scoring game that stayed close all the way to the end of the fourth quarter.
Rio Vista held a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, with the Falcons scoring on a pass from junior Caden Duke to senior Ian Braten. The teams scored seven touchdowns between them in the second quarter, including two touchdown passes from Duke to Josh Marlin, another to Braten, and also a touchdown run for Duke, making it a 35-33 game in Rio Vista’s favor in the half.
Rio Vista went on to score four more times in the second half while Duke threw two more touchdown passes for the Falcons, making it a 62-45 win for Rio Vista.
Rio Vista won the junior varsity game 51-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.