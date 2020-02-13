Playoffs for basketball and soccer begin next week, with the Sac-Joaquin Section set to release brackets today and tomorrow.
In most cases, the section takes the top three teams from each league, though the top four Valley Oak League girls soccer teams advance and the top two Central California Athletic Alliance girls basketball and boys soccer teams advance. Teams can also advance as at-large selections if they are listed high enough in the MaxPreps.com rankings.
The section plans to release the boys and girls soccer brackets at 3 p.m. today and the boys and girls basketball brackets at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Local playoff-bound teams:
Girls soccer
Tracy High (14-1-1, 8-1-1 Tri-City Athletic League)
Kimball High (13-8-2, 7-3-2 Valley Oak League)
Mountain House High (12-6-1, 9-4-1 Western Athletic Conference)
Millennium High (10-9-1, 8-4-0 Central California Athletic Alliance)
Boys soccer
Tracy High (8-5-4, 7-1-2 Tri-City Athletic League)
West High (6-3-7, 3-2-5 Tri-City Athletic League)
Millennium High (7-3-0, 5-1-0 Central California Athletic Alliance)
Girls basketball
Kimball High (22-6, 10-2 Valley Oak League)
Millennium High (13-9, 6-1 Central California Athletic Alliance)
Mountain House High (11-13, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference)
Boys basketball
Mountain House High (20-7, 12-1 Western Athletic Conference)
Delta Charter High (16-7, 10-3 Mountain Valley League)
Millennium High (12-13, 8-3 Central California Athletic Alliance)
Tracy High (10-10, 5-6 Tri-City Athletic League) — possible at-large qualifier
