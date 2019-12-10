The Kimball High girls are building some momentum in the early part of the season, with the Jaguars’ 51-34 win at Mountain House High on Monday the latest step in their progression.
“Right now what we’re trying to do is build up team chemistry and get everybody thinking of the same thing,” Kimball coach Mike Granillo said after the game. “We’ve still got new kids coming in and we’re trying to get them acclimated what we’re doing. That’s what these games are for. It’s good and exciting. It’s good competition in town, so it’s a fun time for the girls.”
The Jaguars (6-3) played a steady first half, keeping the defensive pressure on the Mustangs (0-3) and forcing multiple turnovers and allowing the Mustangs just one field goal in the second quarter to put the Jaguars up 27-15.
Mountain House picked up the pace in the second half, but by the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were having a hard time hanging onto the ball and couldn’t hold back the Jaguars’ offense, especially freshman Cayia Sims, who scored 9 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Sims said her team is on its way to bringing a disciplined game to the court, and Monday’s win showed that.
“What I’m looking for is a lot of talking. Overall, we just need to start passing the ball and driving to get a good shot, and patience,” she said.
Sophomore center Arianna Rodriguez, who gave the Jaguars the advantage inside the key with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, agreed that effective teamwork and communication would be the key to her team’s success.
“I saw a lot of passing around the 3-point line and then looking inside, and rebounding and hustling,” she said. “The connection that we have with each other, that gives us confidence, and the bench, that hypes us up.”
Mountain House coach Reno Ursal said he expected Kimball’s high-energy effort, and his team will work on matching that pace while protecting the ball.
“That’s our Achilles’ heel right now, turning the ball over,” he said. “We need to work on that and defensive rebounding. I imagine they had at least 10 points that were second-chance points, and points off turnovers.”
Freshman forward Sariah Fobert said her team could use the loss as a marker for where they expect to improve.
“I know that today wasn’t one of our best games. Throughout the season, we can keep improving, as long as we’re still just pushing hard,” she said. “I’ve played with a lot of (the Kimball players) before, so it was interesting to play with them. I think they were really good and they brought their game. Next time we need to bring it just as hard.”
She and senior Lyric Moore were the Mustangs’ statistical leaders, both with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Moore also expected to see a high-energy Kimball team, so the Jaguars didn’t bring any surprises. She added that the Mustangs just need to work on bringing their own talents to the court.
“For league, we have a lot of things to work on, but mainly we need to communicate and work harder on defense. I feel like we got beat too much on defense, giving them too many looks. If we’re looking to win league we’re going to have to work on that, especially defensive rebounding,” she said.
“We have heart and we have a little team chemistry. We have to keep building on top of that.”
Clovis West Showcase
The Kimball High girls went 2-2 at the Clovis West Showcase, held Thursday through Saturday in Clovis.
Kimball opened with a 75-31 loss to Clovis West High, which took an early lead and continue to outscore the Jaguars. Sims was Kimball’s scoring leader with 13 points.
Kimball followed the loss with a 57-45 win over Liberty High. The Jaguars took a 29-21 halftime lead and outscored Liberty again in the fourth quarter. Junior Isabelle Lacap scored a game-high 14 points and Rodriguez added 10 points.
On Saturday, the Jaguars lost to St. Francis High 68-39 after St. Francis took control in the first quarter. Senior Dariana Willis led the Kimball offense with nine points.
Kimball finished with a 64-61 win over Capuchino High of San Bruno in Saturday evening’s final. Capuchino held a 51-39 lead at the end of the third quarter, but the Kimball players outscored their opponents 25-10 in the fourth quarter. Willis scored 7 of her team-high 15 points in the fourth; Sims totaled 11 points for the night; and Lacap totaled 11 points, including two 3-point shots in the fourth quarter.
Escalon Tournament
The Millennium girls went 1-2 at the Escalon tournament, opening with a 39-29 loss to Escalon on Dec. 4. Sophomore Maliyah Hutchinson scored 14 points and freshman Zehnna Ndeithi grabbed 22 rebounds.
The Falcons followed that with a 50-40 win over Amador in their second game of the tournament on Thursday. Hutchinson led the Millennium offense with 19 points and Ndeithi scored 9 points.
The final game against Summerville started slow, and the Falcons held a 27-21 lead by the end of the third quarter. Summerville came back in the fourth quarter to win 39-37. Hutchinson led the Falcons with 10 points and was named to the all-tournament team, and Giovanna Chukwuma scored 10 points and pulled in 11 rebounds.
Granada High Tournament
Tracy High’s junior varsity girls basketball team won the consolation trophy at the Granada High Tournament, played Thursday through Saturday in Livermore.
Tracy lost to Amador Valley 42-26 in the opening game, with Kelli Rickman the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 10 points. Tracy beat Mountain House 49-22 on Friday as Kylie Van Os, Tracy’s all-tournament selection, scored 15 points to lead the Tracy offense. Tracy beat Sierra in the consolation final, 29-25, with Vanessa Lang scoring 11 points and Adrina Zumwalt adding 10 points.
