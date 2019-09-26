Royal Gymnastics of Tracy competed in its first meet of the new season Sept. 7-8 in Rancho Cordova, the Judges Cup hosted by the NorCal National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges.
Sydney Anthony was the top athlete for Royal, taking second place all-around in the Level 4, Middle B age group. Her score of 35.700 included a first-place mark on the uneven bars (9.450).
Royal’s top gymnasts also included Madeline Sabala, who finished third place all-around in the Level 3, Middle B age group. Her score of 36.250 included second-place scores on the uneven bars (9.350) and balance beam (9.175). In that same age group, Melea Crone placed fourth all-around (36.050) with a second-place mark on the vault (8.975) and a third-place score on the floor exercise (9.150).
Judges Cup
Sept 7-8, Technique Gymnastics, Rancho Cordova
Level 4
Middle B
Sydney Anthony—1, bars, 9.450. 2, all-around, 35.700.
Maliea Iruegas—7, all-around, 33.675.
Older
Tanya Velazquez—9, all-around, 32.775.
Level 3
Middle B
Madeline Sabala—2, bars, 9.350. 2, beam, 9.175. 3, all-around, 36.250.
Melea Crone—2, vault, 8.975. 3, floor, 9.150. 4, all-around, 36.050.
Middle A
Gabby Klein—3, beam, 9.175. 2 (tie), floor, 9.400. 5, all-around, 35.675.
Younger
Jaelynn Hawkins—9 (tie), all-around, 35.550.
Madelyn Montero—12, all-around, 34.475.
