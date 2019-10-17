The Royal Gymnastics Level 3 team brought home a first-place banner from the Cal Benefit Cup last weekend at Golden Bear Gymnastics Academy in Berkeley.
Royal had the first-place all-around team score (111.250) for Session 1, and the overall top team score for the vault (28.325) at the Oct. 4-6 meet.
Melea Crone was Royal’s top athlete, taking first place all-around (37.125) in the older division and first place on the vault (9.475), uneven bars (9.300) and floor exercise (9.275).
Also contributing to the team score was Jaelynn Hawkins, who took first place all-around (36.650) in the younger division, with first-place marks on the vault (9.750) and floor exercise (9.000, a tie). Gabby Klein placed third all-around (36.025) in the middle division, including first place on the balance beam (9.300) and floor exercise (9.275), and Madeline Sabala placed third all-around (36.750) in the older division, with a first-place mark on the balance beam (9.250).
Cal Benefit Cup
Oct. 4-6, Golden Bear Gymnastics Academy, Berkeley
Level 3
Older
Melea Crone—1, vault, 9.475. 1, bars, 9.300. 1, floor, 9.275. 1, all around, 37.125.
Madeline Sabala—1, beam, 9.250. 3, all around, 36.750.
Middle
Gabby Klein—1, beam, 9.300. 1, floor, 9.275. 3, all around, 36.025.
Madelyn Montero—6, all around, 35.550.
Younger
Jaelynn Hawkins—1, vault, 9.750. 1 (tie), floor, 9.000. 1, all around, 36.650.
Olivia Hula—8, all around, 34.150.
Level 4
Middle
Maliea Iruegas—3, all around, 36.600.
Vineyard Classic
Sept. 21-22, California Gymnastics Academy, Livermore
Level 3
Middle B
Madeline Sabala—2, all around, 37.200.
Melea Crone—1 (tie), floor, 9.475. 5, all around, 36.750.
Middle A
Gabby Klein—1, floor, 9.675. 6, all around, 36.600.
Madelyn Montero—9, all around, 35.725.
Younger
Jaelynn Hawkins—3, all around, 36.975.
Olivia Hula—14, all around, 33.625.
Level 4
Middle B
Sydney Anthony—1, bars, 9.475. 2, all around, 36.775.
Tanya Velazquez—12, all around, 33.475.
Middle A
Maliea Iruegas—4, all around, 36.725.
