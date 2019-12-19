The West Coast Avalanche 11-and-under boys soccer team of Tracy, coached by Nate Perry, claimed the championship trophy in the NorCal Soccer State Cup Bronze State Cup with their 2-1 win over the Danville Mustangs on Saturday at Mary Grogan Sports Complex in Modesto.
The Avalanche’s Conner Guiliacci scored first after he took a pass from Santiago Gomez. Avalanche took a 2-0 lead at the half after Daniyaal Malik brought the ball up the field, closed in and passed to Gomez, who scored.
The Mustangs put up strong pressure in the second half and made it a 2-1 game, but goalie Neil Mishra and the Avalanche defenders, including Jackson Adams, Bryce Perry, Masyn Hoxworth, Yusif Kalil and Marcus Malogan, turned back the Mustangs’ attacks.
