Seven local soccer teams are in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs starting Monday. Games are all at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
West High’s boys have a play-in game on Monday at Steve Lopez Stadium. The Wolf Pack (6-3-7, 3-2-5 Tri-City Athletic League) is the No. 16 seed in the SJS Division 2 bracket, and will play No. 17 Oakmont (5-10-1, 5-5-0 Foothill Valley League) of Roseville for the chance to face No. 1 seed Whitney in Rocklin on Tuesday.
Tracy High’s boys (8-5-4, 7-1-2 Tri-City Athletic League) are on the road on Tuesday at Pitman High (11-8-1, 8-1-1 Central California Athletic League) in Turlock. Tracy is the No. 10 seed in the SJS Division 2 bracket, and Pitman is the No. 7 seed.
The Millennium High boys travel to Rio Vista High on Tuesday. The Falcons (11-3-0, 9-1-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) are the No. 5 seed in the eight-team SJS Division 6 bracket, and Rio Vista (10-8-0, 6-2-0 Sierra Delta League) is the No. 4 seed.
The girls soccer playoffs begin on Wednesday as Tracy High’s girls (14-1-1, 8-1-1 Tri-City Athletic League), the No. 2 seed in the 17-team SJS Division 1 bracket, host No. 15 Franklin of Stockton (11-7-2, 6-3-1 San Joaquin Athletic Association) in the first round at Wayne Schneider Stadium
Kimball High’s girls host Antelope High on Wednesday in the first round of the 16-team SJS Division 3 playoffs at Don Nicholson Stadium. The Jaguars (13-8-2, 7-3-2 Valley Oak League) are the No. 7 seed, and Antelope (6-7-4, 5-4-3 Capital Valley Conference) is the No. 11 seed.
The Mountain House girls will travel to El Camino High in Sacramento on Wednesday for the first round of the 16-team SJS Division 4 playoffs. The Mustangs (13-6-1, 9-4-1 Western Athletic Conference) are the No. 11 seed, and El Camino (6-5-5, 5-4-3 Capital Athletic League) is the No. 6 seed.
The Millennium girls are on the road Tuesday at Buckingham Charter in Vacaville. The Falcons (10-9-1, 8-4 Central California Athletic Alliance) are the No. 7 seed in the eight-team SJS Division 6 bracket, and Buckingham Charter (10-2-3, 7-1-1 Central Valley California League) is the No. 2 seed.
