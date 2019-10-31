The West Coast Soccer Club under-17 Kaos went 4-0 for the weekend to win the top prize at the Placer United Girls Cup, played Saturday and Sunday at Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Antelope.
The team, including Kimball High sophomore Mariah Hinojosa and Tracy High players Allison Rickman, Bailey Gualco and Madeline Mannina, played up an age group to compete in the U19 Super Group.
Gualco contributed to the 7-0 score in the first game against Capital Valley United Crossfire, and Rickman contributed to the scoring effort in the Kaos’ 5-2 win over Rocklin Navy Heat.
Kaos faced the host team, Placer United 02, in the semifinals, and both teams battled but finished with a 0-0 tie at the end of regulation. Kaos made four goals in the penalty kick shootout, and after goalie Mannina made her second save of the shootout, the victory went to Kaos.
In the championship game against San Jose Surf, Kaos got two goals from Anaya Shelton midway through the first half and held a 2-0 lead until the final minute of the game, when Surf scored on a penalty kick to make it a 2-1 game.
