The West Coast Warriors went 4-0 in the under-19 Super Group of the Central Valley Surf Champions Cup on Sept. 28 and 29 at Woodward Park in Manteca.
The team includes Tracy players Jaden Hall, Fayth Hinojosa and Melanie Nguyen.
Hall scored two first-half goals as the Warriors opened with a 7-0 win over the Ceres Earthquakes. The Warriors won their second game against the East Valley Earthquakes 3-1, with Hall providing the assist on her team’s first goal and then scoring in the second half to help secure the win.
The Warriors came back the next day to take a 3-1 win over Revolution. Hinojosa scored the Warriors’ first goal, and after Revolution tied it up 1-1, Hinojosa got the assist on her team’s second goal and Hall scored in the second half to make it a 3-1 game.
That afternoon, the Warriors took a 5-1 win over the East Valley Earthquakes in the championship game. Hall provided two assists in the first half as the Warriors took a 3-0 lead, and she scored in the second half.
West Coast Wicked
West Coast Soccer’s under-16 Wicked girls dominated their division of the Central Valley Surf Champions Cup, going 4-0 for the weekend in the Super Group Division.
The team includes Mary Jane Anzo of Tracy, who was named the tournament MVP, as well as Tracy players Bailey Gualco, Allyson Thompson and Mariah Hinojosa.
Wicked defeated Walnut Creek Surf 4-1 and Turlock Academy on Sept. 28 and then shut out Mavericks 5-0 on Sept. 29. That qualified them for the championship match that afternoon, where they defeated IR Academy 2-1. Gualco, a sophomore at Tracy High, scored a goal for Wicked in the final, and Kaya Scott scored the team’s other goal.
n Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com or 830-4227.
