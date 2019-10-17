Friday, Oct. 18
Football
Tracy vs. St. Mary’s (homecoming), 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball vs. Oakdale, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Pacheco, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
West vs. Lodi, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls volleyball
Delta Charter vs. ABLE Charter, Stockton, 5 p.m. (V)
Saturday, Oct. 19
Cross-country
West at 36th P. Wilder-Mariner Invitational, Hayward High School, 8:30 a.m.
Tracy at Hughson Supercross, Hughson High School, 9 a.m.
Football
Millennium vs. Miramonte, West High, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Monday, Oct. 21
Girls golf
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament, Timber Creek Golf Course, Roseville, 8 a.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament, The Ridge Golf Club, Auburn, 9 a.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, Nicolaus, 11 a.m.
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 tournament, Auburn Valley Gold Club, Auburn, 11 a.m.
Girls tennis
Mountain House vs. Ceres, 3:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Tracy vs. Lodi, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
West at Lincoln, Stockton, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 5 p.m. (V)
Water polo
Kimball vs. Ripon, 4/5 p.m. (VG/VB)
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Girls tennis
Kimball at Valley Oak League singles tournament, Central Catholic High, Modesto, all day
Girls volleyball
Kimball vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Lathrop, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Millennium vs. Venture Academy, West High, 5/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Water polo
Mountain House at Ceres, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Cross-country
Tracy at Hilmar Flatland Invitational, Hilmar High, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mountain House at Lathrop, 3:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball
West vs. Tracy, West High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Water polo
Tracy vs. Lodi, West High, 3:30/4:30/5:30/6:30 p.m. (JVG/JVB/VG/VB)
West at Lincoln, Stockton, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)
Thursday, Oct. 24
Cross-country
Central California Athletic Alliance-Mountain Valley League championships, Eagal Lakes, time TBA
Football
Kimball vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m. (F)
Tracy football at Lodi, 6 p.m. (F)
Girls tennis
Kimball at Valley Oak League doubles tournament, Central Catholic High, Modesto, all day
Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League singles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day
Girls volleyball
Kimball at Central Catholic, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter vs. Lodi Academy, 5 p.m. (V)
Water polo
Mountain House at Lathrop, 30/ 4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)
Friday, Oct. 25
Cross-country
Kimball at 72nd Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational, Walnut, all day
Football
Millennium vs. Immanuel, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Tracy at Lodi, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Lincoln, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House at Ceres, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls tennis
Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day
Water polo
Tracy at Delta Shootout Tournament (JVG)
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Delta Charter vs. Highlands, 11 a.m. (JV)
Delta Charter vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 1 p.m. (V)
