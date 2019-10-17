Friday, Oct. 18

Football

Tracy vs. St. Mary’s (homecoming), 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball vs. Oakdale, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Pacheco, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

West vs. Lodi, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls volleyball

Delta Charter vs. ABLE Charter, Stockton, 5 p.m. (V)

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cross-country

West at 36th P. Wilder-Mariner Invitational, Hayward High School, 8:30 a.m.

Tracy at Hughson Supercross, Hughson High School, 9 a.m.

Football

Millennium vs. Miramonte, West High, 5/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Monday, Oct. 21

Girls golf

Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 tournament, Timber Creek Golf Course, Roseville, 8 a.m.

Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 tournament, The Ridge Golf Club, Auburn, 9 a.m.

Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 tournament, River Oaks Golf Club, Nicolaus, 11 a.m.

Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 tournament, Auburn Valley Gold Club, Auburn, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis

Mountain House vs. Ceres, 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Tracy vs. Lodi, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

West at Lincoln, Stockton, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Delta Charter at Stockton Christian, 5 p.m. (V)

Water polo

Kimball vs. Ripon, 4/5 p.m. (VG/VB)

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Girls tennis

Kimball at Valley Oak League singles tournament, Central Catholic High, Modesto, all day

Girls volleyball

Kimball vs. Weston Ranch, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Lathrop, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Millennium vs. Venture Academy, West High, 5/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Water polo

Mountain House at Ceres, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Cross-country

Tracy at Hilmar Flatland Invitational, Hilmar High, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mountain House at Lathrop, 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

West vs. Tracy, West High, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Water polo

Tracy vs. Lodi, West High, 3:30/4:30/5:30/6:30 p.m. (JVG/JVB/VG/VB)

West at Lincoln, Stockton, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Cross-country

Central California Athletic Alliance-Mountain Valley League championships, Eagal Lakes, time TBA

Football

Kimball vs. Central Catholic, 6 p.m. (F)

Tracy football at Lodi, 6 p.m. (F)

Girls tennis

Kimball at Valley Oak League doubles tournament, Central Catholic High, Modesto, all day

Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League singles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day

Girls volleyball

Kimball at Central Catholic, 4/5/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Delta Charter vs. Lodi Academy, 5 p.m. (V)

Water polo

Mountain House at Lathrop, 30/ 4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)

Friday, Oct. 25

Cross-country

Kimball at 72nd Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational, Walnut, all day

Football

Millennium vs. Immanuel, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Tracy at Lodi, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

West at Lincoln, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House at Ceres, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls tennis

Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day

Water polo

Tracy at Delta Shootout Tournament (JVG)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Football

Delta Charter vs. Highlands, 11 a.m. (JV)

Delta Charter vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 1 p.m. (V)

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.