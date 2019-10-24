Friday, Oct. 25

Cross-country

Kimball at 72nd Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational, Walnut, all day

Football

Millennium vs. Immanuel, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Tracy at Lodi, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

West at Lincoln, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House at Ceres, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)

Girls tennis

Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day

Water polo

Tracy at Delta Shootout Tournament (JVG)

Saturday, Oct. 26

Football

Delta Charter vs. Highlands, 11 a.m. (JV)

Delta Charter vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 1 p.m. (V)

Monday, Oct. 28

Girls golf

Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament, The Reserve, Stockton, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis

Mountain House at WAC singles championships, Ceres High, time TBA

Girls volleyball

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, play-in round, locations TBA, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Girls volleyball

Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, first round, locations TBA, 7 p.m.

Water polo

West vs. Tracy, West High, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Cross-country

Kimball at Valley Oak League championships, Oakdale Reservoir, 2 p.m.

Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League Center Meet No. 3, Lodi Lake, 3 p.m.

Mountain House at Western Athletic Conference championships, O’Neill Forebay, Santa Nella, time TBA

Girls tennis

Mountain House at WAC singles championships, Ceres High, time TBA

Water polo

Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 4/5 p.m. (VG/VB)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Football

Tracy vs. West, Tracy High, 6 p.m. (F)

Girls volleyball

Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals, locations TBA, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Football

Tracy vs. West, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House at Lathrop, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Delta Charter at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Stone Ridge Christian, Merced, 7 p.m. (V)

