Friday, Oct. 25
Cross-country
Kimball at 72nd Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational, Walnut, all day
Football
Millennium vs. Immanuel, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Tracy at Lodi, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Lincoln, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House at Ceres, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 5/7:15 p.m. (JV/V)
Girls tennis
Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League doubles tournament, In-Shape Marina, Stockton, all day
Water polo
Tracy at Delta Shootout Tournament (JVG)
Saturday, Oct. 26
Football
Delta Charter vs. Highlands, 11 a.m. (JV)
Delta Charter vs. Stone Ridge Christian, 1 p.m. (V)
Monday, Oct. 28
Girls golf
Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament, The Reserve, Stockton, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
Mountain House at WAC singles championships, Ceres High, time TBA
Girls volleyball
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, play-in round, locations TBA, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Girls volleyball
Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, first round, locations TBA, 7 p.m.
Water polo
West vs. Tracy, West High, 3:30/4:30 p.m. (VG/VB)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Cross-country
Kimball at Valley Oak League championships, Oakdale Reservoir, 2 p.m.
Tracy and West at Tri-City Athletic League Center Meet No. 3, Lodi Lake, 3 p.m.
Mountain House at Western Athletic Conference championships, O’Neill Forebay, Santa Nella, time TBA
Girls tennis
Mountain House at WAC singles championships, Ceres High, time TBA
Water polo
Kimball at Central Catholic, Modesto, 4/5 p.m. (VG/VB)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Football
Tracy vs. West, Tracy High, 6 p.m. (F)
Girls volleyball
Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals, locations TBA, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Football
Tracy vs. West, Tracy High, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House at Lathrop, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Delta Charter at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Stone Ridge Christian, Merced, 7 p.m. (V)
