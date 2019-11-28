Lineup is based on schedules created by coaches and athletic directors at the start of the season, which are subject to change.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Boys basketball
Kimball at Dougherty Valley, San Ramon, 3/4:30/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Tracy, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Wrestling
Tracy at Folsom Invitational, time TBA (girls)
Monday, Dec. 2
Boys basketball
Mountain House vs. Kimball, Mountain House High, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mountain House vs. Galt, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Delta Charter vs. Millennium, Delta Charter High, 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Delta Charter at Venture Academy, Stockton, 3 p.m.
Kimball vs. West, Kimball High, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Mountain House vs. McNair, 4:45/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Rio Vista, 6 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mountain House at McNair, Stockton, 3:30/5:15 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Rio Vista, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Boys basketball
Tracy at Manteca, 4/5:30/7 (F/JV/V)
Mountain House at Weston Ranch, Stockton, 4/5:30 p.m. (F/JV)
Girls basketball
Kimball vs. West, Kimball High, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Mountain House vs. Tracy, Mountain House High, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Girls soccer
Tracy vs. Kimball, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
West at Bear Creek, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Boys basketball
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Girls basketball
Mountain House at Granada, Livermore, 6/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Boys soccer
Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)
Millennium at Holt Academy, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Tracy vs. Bear Creek, 6/7 p.m. (JV/girls/V)
Thursday, Dec. 5
Boys basketball
Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)
Girls basketball
Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)
West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)
Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Delta Charter vs. Argonaut, 3 p.m.
Millennium at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer
Tracy at Enochs, 3 p.m. (JV/V)
Friday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)
Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 7 p.m.
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)
Girls basketball
Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 5:30 p.m.
Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)
West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)
Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Mountain House vs. Bear Creek, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Kimball vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Mountain House vs. Sierra, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.
Tracy vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
West vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
West vs. Livingston, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Mountain House vs. McClatchy, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Kimball vs. El Capitan, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Kimball vs. West, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Mountain House vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Kimball vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.
Tracy vs. East Union, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 2:45 p.m.
Delta Charter vs. at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Girls soccer
Kimball vs. McNair, noon (V)
West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (V)
Wrestling
Tracy at Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon Bay, time TBA (JV/girls)
Saturday, Dec. 7
Boys basketball
Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)
West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)
Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)
Girls basketball
Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)
West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)
Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)
Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)
Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)
Boys soccer
Junior varsity semifinals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 9/11:30 a.m.
Mountain House vs. Kimball, Lancer Cup Gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup Gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.
Tracy vs. Buhach Colony, Lancer Cup, Premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.
Gold bracket final, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.
Junior varsity finals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.
Premier bracket final, Legacy Fields, 2 p.m.
Delta Charter at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA
Girls soccer
Kimball vs. St. Mary’s, noon (V)
West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, TBA (V)
Wrestling
Tracy at Doc Peterson Invitational, Orland High, 9 a.m. (V)
West at 53rd Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon High, 9 a.m. (V)
West at Bristow Brawl, Atwater High School, 9 a.m. (JV/girls)
