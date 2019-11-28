Lineup is based on schedules created by coaches and athletic directors at the start of the season, which are subject to change.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Boys basketball

Kimball at Dougherty Valley, San Ramon, 3/4:30/6 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Tracy, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Wrestling

Tracy at Folsom Invitational, time TBA (girls)

Monday, Dec. 2

Boys basketball

Mountain House vs. Kimball, Mountain House High, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Delta Charter at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mountain House vs. Galt, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Delta Charter vs. Millennium, Delta Charter High, 5:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Delta Charter at Venture Academy, Stockton, 3 p.m.

Kimball vs. West, Kimball High, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Mountain House vs. McNair, 4:45/5:45 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Rio Vista, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mountain House at McNair, Stockton, 3:30/5:15 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Rio Vista, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball

Tracy at Manteca, 4/5:30/7 (F/JV/V)

Mountain House at Weston Ranch, Stockton, 4/5:30 p.m. (F/JV)

Girls basketball

Kimball vs. West, Kimball High, 4/5:30/7 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Mountain House vs. Tracy, Mountain House High, 4:30/6/7:30 p.m. (F/JV/V)

Girls soccer

Tracy vs. Kimball, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

West at Bear Creek, Stockton, 5/7 p.m. (JV/V)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Boys basketball

West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)

Girls basketball

Mountain House at Granada, Livermore, 6/7:30 p.m. (JV/V)

Boys soccer

Kimball vs. Tracy, Kimball High, 4/6 p.m. (JV/V)

Millennium at Holt Academy, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Tracy vs. Bear Creek, 6/7 p.m. (JV/girls/V)

Thursday, Dec. 5

Boys basketball

Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)

West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)

Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)

Girls basketball

Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)

West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)

Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)

Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)

Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)

Boys soccer

Delta Charter vs. Argonaut, 3 p.m.

Millennium at Big Valley Christian, Modesto, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer

Tracy at Enochs, 3 p.m. (JV/V)

Friday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)

Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 7 p.m.

West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)

Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)

Girls basketball

Delta Charter at Elliot Christian, Stockton Christian High, 5:30 p.m.

Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)

West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)

Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)

Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)

Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)

Boys soccer

Mountain House vs. Bear Creek, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.

Kimball vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.

West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.

Mountain House vs. Sierra, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 9 a.m.

Tracy vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.

West vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.

West vs. Livingston, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.

Mountain House vs. McClatchy, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.

Kimball vs. El Capitan, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.

Kimball vs. West, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.

Mountain House vs. Waterford, Lancer Cup gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.

Kimball vs. Central Valley, Lancer Cup junior varsity bracket, Legacy Fields, 1:30 p.m.

Tracy vs. East Union, Lancer Cup premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 2:45 p.m.

Delta Charter vs. at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA

Girls soccer

Kimball vs. McNair, noon (V)

West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, time TBA (V)

Wrestling

Tracy at Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon Bay, time TBA (JV/girls)

Saturday, Dec. 7

Boys basketball

Millennium at Gustine Tournament, 7 p.m. (V)

West and Kimball at Modesto City Tournament, time TBA (V)

Tracy at Stagg Tournament, Stockton, time TBA (JV/V)

Girls basketball

Tracy at Granada Tournament, Livermore, time TBA (V)

West at Lady Warriors Tournament, Galt, time TBA (JV/V)

Kimball at Clovis West Showcase, time TBA (V)

Kimball at Lathrop Tournament, time TBA (F/JV)

Tracy and West at Green/Gold Tournament, Tracy High, time TBA (F)

Boys soccer

Junior varsity semifinals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 9/11:30 a.m.

Mountain House vs. Kimball, Lancer Cup Gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.

West vs. Lathrop, Lancer Cup Gold bracket, Legacy Fields, 10:15 a.m.

Tracy vs. Buhach Colony, Lancer Cup, Premier bracket, Legacy Fields, 11:30 a.m.

Gold bracket final, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.

Junior varsity finals, Lancer Cup, Legacy Fields, 12:45 p.m.

Premier bracket final, Legacy Fields, 2 p.m.

Delta Charter at Ripon Christian Tournament, time TBA

Girls soccer

Kimball vs. St. Mary’s, noon (V)

West at Sierra Tournament, Manteca, TBA (V)

Wrestling

Tracy at Doc Peterson Invitational, Orland High, 9 a.m. (V)

West at 53rd Peninsula Invitational, Half Moon High, 9 a.m. (V)

West at Bristow Brawl, Atwater High School, 9 a.m. (JV/girls)

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.